Back to business! Jennifer Lopez turned up the heat in a sultry new photo captured by celebrity stylist Rob Zangardi following her week-long getaway to Montana with Ben Affleck.

The Shotgun Wedding actress, 51, flaunted her famous curves in the shot shared on Tuesday, May 11, while striking a pose for the camera and showcasing her flawless complexion. Rob didn’t specify what project they are working on, although he tagged the fashion brand Coach and captioned it, “That J. Lo Glow.”

Jennifer is now back in Miami after enjoying a trip to Big Sky with her former Gigli costar, 48. Ben and J. Lo — who first started dating in 2002 and split in 2004 — were spotted sitting side-by-side each other in an SUV during the vacation. While on their rendezvous, they visited a luxury ski resort and spent Mother’s Day together, fueling speculation that Bennifer could become the new “It” couple again.

Not only did Ben visit her Los Angeles, California, mansion in April 2021, but they also both attended the Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World separately on May 2, following their recent hangouts.

The “Ain’t Your Mama” songstress and The Way Back actor began spending time together after she and ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez, 45, confirmed their split on April 15.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the former couple wrote in a joint statement to Us Weekly. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

While several celebs have spoken out in support of Bennifer, including his pal Matt Damon, it has come as a surprise to the former MLB player. Alex is “really heartbroken about it,” an insider previously told In Touch. “Jen getting back with Ben, after all these years, and with all the heartache she went through, is the last thing Alex expected.”

Alex seemingly shaded Ben when asked how he felt about Jennifer taking a vacation with the director on May 11. “Go Yankees,” the former shortstop said. Ben is known for being a big Boston Red Sox fan, while Alex is a retired New York Yankees shortstop.

On the other hand, Ben Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, has given her seal of approval, another source told In Touch. The 13 Going on 30 star thinks J. Lo and Ben are a “great match and she is really happy for them,” the insider said, adding, “She’s moved on [with John Miller] and Ben has moved on too! She’s glad that he met a woman who is successful in her own right and isn’t using Ben for fame.”