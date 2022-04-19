Changing her mind? Raiven Adams has had a Washington State court rescind a domestic violence no-contact order against her husband, Alaskan Bush People‘s Solomon “Bear” Brown, In Touch can exclusively confirm. It was issued after he was arrested and charged with fourth-degree domestic violence assault for an incident in which he allegedly pushed her on March 11.

Brown, 34, entered a not guilty plea and asked for a jury trial on March 14, in court paperwork obtained by In Touch. That same day, a domestic violence no-contact order was put in place for Adams, 23, against Brown that was good for one year’s time. Two days later on March 16, Adams submitted paperwork with the District Court of Washington for Okanogan County to rescind the order.

In paperwork obtained by In Touch, Adams identified herself as the protected person in the domestic violence no-contact order. On March 31, the court granted Adams’ request by rescinding the no-contact order again Brown.

After spending the weekend in jail following the alleged pushing incident, the Discovery Channel reality star was released on his own recognizance after his March 14 court appearance. He was ordered to obey all court orders, including any “no contact/protection/restraining orders,” along with “no threatening or assaultive behavior toward another person.” Brown is due in court next on April 26.

Brown and Adams, who recently celebrated Easter together, married in an intimate ceremony on January 16, surrounded by family and friends, as well as their 2-year-old son, River. The pair got engaged in August 2019 but broke up and got back together several times before finally tying the knot. Brown missed River’s March 2020 birth due to the COVID pandemic and didn’t get to see his son until he was 6 months old.

After their wedding, Brown told Discovery, “It feels really good to be a married man. I’ve loved Raiven a long time and it’s a honor and a privilege to finally call her my wife. She is the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen and still takes my breath away!”

He added, “I look forward to building a life, a family and a home with Raiven. She’s the love of my life and my heart belongs to her and her alone.”

Alaskan Bush People follows late patriarch Billy, matriarch Ami and their children Matt, Bam Bam, Bear, Gabe, Noah, Snowbird and Rain, who live in the wilderness away from modern society.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.