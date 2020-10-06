Another reality show? Adam Busby responded after a fan suggested Danielle Busby join the Real Housewives franchise.

“Your wife has to be on the Real Housewives,” the Instagram user wrote under a photo of the OutDaughtered star. “She’s gonna be amazing.”

Courtesy of Adam Busby/Instagram

In response, the dad of six — who shares quints Ava, Olivia, Hazel, Riley and Parker and an older daughter, Blayke, with Danielle — laughed, “We try to steer clear of drama instead of running to it. Haha we know what goes on behind-the-scenes of those shows … no thank you.”

Unfortunately, another fan favorite is also out of the running — Kris Jenner. While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in September, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriarch shut down rumors she would be the newest addition to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“No. You’re absolutely right. You know me very well,” Kris, 64, told Ellen, 62, while appearing on the talk show via livestream. “I think I would do it just to go on once in a while and be with my friend, Kyle Richards. But as far as me joining a show like that regularly, there’s just too much going on in my life. And they do not need a Kris Jenner on that show. They are doing just fine.”

It sounds like Danielle and her famous family are doing just fine without additional cameras in the house, too. The TLC brood recently renovated their home, and the mother of six took fans on a tour of their upgraded kitchen and pantry.

“OK, kitchen remodel is still underway, and it’s a hot mess still in this kitchen, but look at my island! Look at the detail! So stinking cute,” Danielle gushed. Showing off the mudroom, she added, “This was one of my most exciting parts of this remodel.”

The following day, Adam shared even more of the improvements they’re adding to their home. “It’s gonna look so awesome,” he promised. “[The kitchen] is going to look so much more open and not as tight and cramped as it has been, all low countertops [will be] better for the girls. More storage is what we need.”

With a hit series, a full-time business, six kids and more — we’re sure Adam and Danielle are content … and drama-free.