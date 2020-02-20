#HusbandGoals! Adam Busby is always ready to show some love to Danielle Busby, and things were no different ahead of Valentine’s Day. On Thursday, February 13, the OutDaughtered star took the opportunity go the extra mile by not only gushing over his wife on Instagram, but also clapping back at a commenter who criticized her. “Love conference calls in my office with this hottie,” he wrote on the social media site as he shared a photo of the mother of six.

The picture he posted showed Danielle, 36, rocking a casual-cute look in leggings, a T-shirt, glasses and ponytail. But one fan wasn’t impressed by her athleisure. “Please get out of the exercise pants,” they wrote. That’s when Adam, 37, went from sweet to sassy and spoke up again. “You do realize that she owns a fitness apparel company, right?” he asked with a crying-laughing emoji.

Courtesy of Adam Busby/Instagram

The TLC parents are used to clapping back at fans. In December 2019, the dad defended another one of his wife’s sartorial choices. When fans caught a glimpse of her Yves Saint Laurent bag and called her out on the luxury purchase, he had her back. “We hustle,” he told the family’s followers. “We own six businesses on top of a television show. We work very hard for the things that we have.”

When it comes to each other, however, it’s only love. Adam has regularly shared posts about how he is “so blessed to share this beautiful life” with Danielle. When they’re apart, he admits that he’s “missing [his] wife terribly.” And the feeling is mutual. On her husband’s birthday, it was the mom’s turn to dole out compliments. “You sure are one of a kind!!” she wrote on Instagram in June 2019. “You are full of ideas, full of love, full of mischief and, of course, full of style. 😋 I hope you enjoy your day, as we spend it all together as a family in NYC! I love you most.”

But that doesn’t mean that both parents aren’t occasionally the target of their spouse’s snark. Recently, the father of six was trolled by his wife for loving a Justin Bieber song. Back in November 2018, she also put him on blast for making a cake, joking that it was “that time of the month.” Whether their posts are playful or sincere, it’s clear they’ve only got eyes for each other.