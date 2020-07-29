She’s not having it! Audrey Roloff received backlash from mommy-shammers on Saturday, July 25, after she shared a photo on her Instagram Stories of Ember on a canoe with her dad, Jeremy. In the pic, the 2-year-old is not wearing a life jacket, which the former Little People, Big World star addressed after clapping back at the hate filling her DMs.

According to the 29-year-old, the kids were not in jeopardy of drowning. “Everyone coming AT ME about life jackets,” she wrote. “This little stream is only a foot deep and they stayed here the whole time. Be calm.”

@audreyroloff / Instagram

By the looks of it, the LPBW family is over all of the recent hate they’ve been receiving and have been speaking up more frequently. At the beginning of July, Jeremy was slammed for letting Ember ride in a van without a seat belt.

“I’m sorry to be one of ‘those parents’ … but is she even buckled up???!!!!??? For her age and height, she should really be in a car seat/booster seat!” one fan commented, while another wrote, “Where is her car seat or seat belt? Shame on you.”

Audrey immediately came to her husband’s defense and shared the video on her own Instagram Stories, writing, “Also, if you’re looking to recruit some Karens, these comments are full of ‘em.” Meanwhile, her husband took a more direct approach. “Shame on you,” he quoted right back to one commenter. “It’s a good thing I haven’t posted [Ember] riding in the tractor bucket yet,” he added in response to another.

Despite the upturn of hate, the Love Letter Life authors are continuing to live their best lives as a family. On Monday, July 27, they brought Bode on his very first boat ride and both he and his sister were wearing their life jackets. From Jeremy’s epic wipeout while water skiing to Ember swimming in the lake with her grandpa, they seemed to have a great time.

We’ve got all this and more — including Caryn Chander‘s response to a fan who told Matt Roloff to “put a ring on it” and details into Tori and Zach Roloff‘s five-year wedding anniversary — in this week’s episode of “The Roloff Report.” Check it out in the video above.