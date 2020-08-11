Does a lack of water safety run in the family? A month after Jeremy Vuolo was called out for not putting a life jacket on daughter Felicity, brother-in-law Joseph Duggar is getting the same backlash. Joe and wife Kendra Duggar (née Caldwell) took their kiddos out for a “lake day” with the Caldwell family on Monday, August 10, and they packed a boat full of supplies, including a laundry basket for daughter Addison to safely play in. However, it looks like they forgot one important accessory at home.

“Baby needs a life jacket too. Stay safe,” one commenter wrote. “The laundry basket idea is so clever. Great idea. Baby on the lake without a life jacket … not such a great idea,” added a second. A third chimed in, “Jesus God, put a LIFE JACKET on. Your grandmother drowned. Do you not care about your kids at all?”

Neither Joe, 25, nor Kendra, 22, responded to any of the comments. Though the Counting On stars share the occasional pictures of their family with fans, they’re not particularly active on social media, and they rarely answer questions or clap back at hateful messages the way other members of the family do. Despite that, they did appear to respond to TLC viewers’ concerns with one recent post.

In July, fans started to worry that something might be wrong with Kendra after she seemingly skipped a family event. When in-laws Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar shared photos of the Duggar girls gathering to help Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) celebrate her baby shower on Monday, July 27, Kendra was nowhere to be seen. Joe’s parents assured the mom of two was “doing great,” but that didn’t fully assuage fans’ fears. A few days later, the younger Duggar couple made their own return to social media with new pictures of Addison with their older son, Garrett.

Hopefully, their latest post puts any remaining fears to rest. Everyone appeared happy and healthy in photos from the day out on the lake, including Kendra. The Counting On cutie and her family were likely using the day trip to celebrate her birthday a few days early. Kendra officially turned 22 on Tuesday, August 11, and she clearly started the year off in style.