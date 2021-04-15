OutDaughtered star Danielle Busby celebrated her postpartum body with new makeup-free photos and a message about cherishing her role as a mother of six.

“Guess what mamas? We all have our own ‘I don’t like this about my body’ especially after having kids … SOOOO, can us mamas just accept it and let THAT be OK??” the TLC star, 37, wrote alongside two selfies from her workout session on Wednesday, April 14, showcasing her figure after welcoming daughter Blayke and quintuplets Ava, Olivia, Hazel, Riley and Parker with husband Adam Busby.

Danielle revealed that she looks fondly at her “postpartum markers” because they hold a special place in her heart.

“My memories of how it took me years to get [pregnant], to then miraculously [become] a mom of 6. I accept that my body will never [be] what it was before kids, BUT I will still try my best to dedicate time to bettering my body for my health,” she continued in her Instagram caption.

The Graeson Bee Boutique owner told other women that she understands how much of a struggle it is to feel confident at times, but to also remember that bodies of all shapes and sizes are beautiful. “The best you, is the healthiest you … no matter the extra skin, new scars or extra weight,” Danielle concluded.

Danielle previously opened up about her infertility struggles in 2018 and talked about how difficult they were to cope with at the time. She and Adam, 38, tried to start a family shortly after they got married in 2006, and they turned to intrauterine insemination (IUI). On their sixth round, the couple discovered she was expecting their first child, Blayke.

When they were ready to have more children, Danielle tried a prescription called Femara and soon found out she was expecting quints.

“We will never understand why we may struggle through parts of our life, but I do believe there is always good that will come from a struggle,” the reality star said in hindsight during an interview with Country Living. “We just have to push our pride aside and not control the uncontrollable things.” Danielle noted faith is what carried her through the “struggles of infertility, to the struggle of carrying quintuplets, to the struggle of raising six kids and balancing life.”

These days, the TV star has a full plate with her businesses, reality show and family life, but she’s still working on self-love and her fitness!