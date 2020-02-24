To many more! Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra celebrated daughter Vaeda’s first birthday on Saturday, February 22. The sweet little girl, born on February 21, rang in her first year of life with a party fit for a princess and a whole lot of cake!

“Our birthday girl!” Catelynn, 27, captioned a photo of Vaeda enjoying her birthday cake while wearing a crown, of course. “She was showered with love and surrounded by family and everyone important to us! Thank you to everybody that came and celebrated Vaeda Luma,” she wrote with a red heart emoji adding the hashtag “stop growing so fast.”

Courtesy of Tyler Baltierra

Tyler, 28, took to Instagram to commemorate the special day as well. “Vaeda’s First Birthday party was filled with so much love and joy!” he wrote on a similar photo of the tot. “I don’t know what I did in life to deserve such an honor as being her father … but I promise I won’t ever take it for granted!” he reiterated with the hashtags “daddy’s baby” and “Vaeda Luma.”

Several fans sent Vaeda sweet birthday messages in the comments and gushed over how fast she is growing up. “I can’t believe how fast this year has gone,” one wrote. “Happy birthday Beautiful Vaeda!” another added. The proud parents often show love for their daughters on the ‘gram and rave about each other as well.

The mom of three recently revealed she surprised her man with a vow renewal to honor their 14 years together. “I decided to do it because of the year we had prior. It was like a new beginning and recommitting,” she told Us Weekly. “We are stronger now. Whenever you go through things as a couple and come out on the other side, you are always stronger!”

In the season 8 trailer for Teen Mom OG, fans got a glimpse of their “intimate” ceremony. “It was just him and I — and a TV crew,” she explained. In the sweet clip, the duo looked into each other’s eyes as they exchanged “I love yous.” It seems like these two are stronger than ever!