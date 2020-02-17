Dream team! Teen Mom OG star Tyler Baltierra shared a heartfelt message about his wife, Catelynn Lowell, while showing off her fierce mommy makeover in a new photo. The MTV alum gushed over her “strength” and determination to become the best version of herself, noting how she had to overcome several obstacles to get to this point.

“MY BABY!!! I love you so much and I’m so proud of how far you’ve come as a woman, as a mother and as a survivor,” the TV personality, 28, began his message on Instagram. “Your strength is as immeasurable as your capacity to love so deeply and I am so blessed to have you as the matriarch of our family tribe and to have you as my wife!”

“Thank you for everything you do @catelynnmtv and always remember … You’re BEAUTIFUL You’re STRONG You’re WORTHY You’re SAFE I love you honey! 😍😛#MyBabe #MyWorld #13YearsStrong,” he concluded his caption.

Catelynn, 27, also showed off her glamorous look in a series of photos. In the snaps, her hair was styled in voluminous waves with a half-up ‘do, and she wore stunning matte makeup incorporating smokey eyeshadows, mascara and a bold red lip color.

In her caption, she gave a special shout-out to her glam guru. “Thank you @m1ssl1samar1e for slaying my face and hair today for my @littlespoon meeting ❤️ definitely the BEST in New York City,” Catelynn wrote.

The reality star has been having a blast getting pampered for her upcoming business venture, and she recently treated her daughter Nova to a trip to the salon as well.

Just last week, the reality star got ahead of parent-shamers while sharing a photo of the 5-year-old with colored streaks in her mane.

“Thank you so much @stephanie.atmospherehairstudio for making Nova’s rainbow hair come true!” the TV personality wrote, before shutting down haters. “(Calm down y’all it’s not her hair that’s dyed). We added some colored hair.”

Catelynn and Tyler’s relationship has continued to evolve over the years and fans are glad to see they are still going strong. The dynamic duo welcomed their third child, Vaeda, on February 21, 2019, and she later opened up about her surprise pregnancy.

“This baby is our rainbow after the storm,” she told Us Weekly. “I’m super excited … It was a huge shock at first. We were not planning it, especially after the miscarriage and how I went downhill with my mental illness.”

More recently, she posted a throwback photo from her nuptials alongside a message about her longtime love. “Happy Valentine’s Day to my one and only @tylerbaltierramtv,” she wrote. So sweet!