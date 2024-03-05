90 Day Fiancé stars Veronica Rodriguez and Jamal Menzies made up after they got into a nasty fight over her friendship with Tim Malcolm, while the couple even discussed him potentially moving to Charlotte, North Carolina.

Veronica, 38, admitted she was disappointed about some of the things she told Jamal, 28, during their latest fight about Tim, 43, during the Monday, March 4, episode of 90 Day: The Single Life.

After Jamal admitted they both said things they should not have said, he surprised Veronica by revealing he was considering taking a major step in their relationship. Jamal said he wanted “a handle” on when he should move to Charlotte to be with her. The pair ended the conversation on a positive note, with Veronica saying she was excited that he planned to move closer to her at some point.

During the February 19 episode, fans watched Veronica and Jamal break down their double date with Tim and his latest love interest, Luisa Beltran. Veronica said she was “shocked at how it went” after Tim and Jamal managed to not get into any major arguments, though Jamal said he still has concerns regarding the extremely close dynamic his girlfriend has with Tim.

“I think anyone can see it’s a weird relationship that they have but I try to just accept it,” Jamal said about Veronica and Tim – who were previously engaged – in a private confessional. “I feel Tim and Veronica have to set boundaries with each other because if things don’t change, there probably won’t be a relationship.”

Jamal then noted that Tim and Veronica’s close bond made both him and Luisa uncomfortable during their dinner date. He even pointed out that Tim relied on Veronica to know how to order his steak. “You and Tim do this thing,” the San Diego native told Veronica. “I feel like Tim is always going to depend on you for stuff.”

He also reminded Veronica that she previously made it a big deal to tell Tim that they were seeing each other exclusively. However, Veronica justified her behavior and compared her relationship with Tim to Jamal’s relationship with his mother, Kim Menzies. “They’re different, but they’re not all that different,” she said. “We are family by choice.”

Jamal fired back by insisting that his relationship with Kim, 52, shouldn’t be compared to her and Tim’s, arguing that Tim was “a person that you used to have sexual relations and my mom used to change my diaper.”

The couple began dating in December 2022 after Veronica reached out to Jamal to ask for recommendations for her trip to San Diego. While their romance initially started as an “open” arrangement, the duo confirmed they were seeing each other exclusively in January 2023.