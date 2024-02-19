90 Day Fiancé star Jamal Menzies didn’t hold back while expressing his issues regarding his girlfriend Veronica Rodriguez’s close bond with her best friend and ex, Tim Malcolm.

In a teaser clip for the Monday, February 19, episode of 90 Day: The Single Life shared by TLC’s Instagram account, Veronica, 37, admitted she was “shocked” at how a gathering with Jamal, 28, and Tim, 43, went during their drive home. After noting that he and Tim are “cordial,” Jamal explained they needed to “hash it out” amid their ongoing tension and they now plan to move forward.

“I was going on a double date with my current girlfriend and her ex-boyfriend slash friend and his date. And I think anyone can see it’s a weird relationship that they have,” Jamal said about Veronica and Tim’s dynamic in a confessional. “I try to just accept it. I feel Tim and Veronica are gonna have to set boundaries with each other, because if things don’t change, then there probably won’t be a relationship.”

Back in the car, Jamal admitted that both he and Tim’s date, Luisa, were “a little uncomfortable” due to the longtime friends’ behavior and that Tim seemingly always depends on Veronica to make his decisions. She then fired back by insisting she doesn’t like when Tim pressures her to make his decisions, including what he should order while out to eat. However, she added that Tim will one day learn to make decisions on his own.

“What I will not drop is when we told him we were being exclusive, you literally kept saying you were nervous to tell him. Like, why?” Jamal continued, recalling a past conversation between the trio. Veronica angrily explained that she was nervous for the conversation because she “didn’t want to hear his mouth.”

Jamal insisted that the status of their relationship did not have to be a big announcement, though Veronica argued it was the same for when they told his mother, Kim Menzies. “My mom?!” the TV personality shouted. “What are you talking about? That’s so different.”

He insisted that his relationship with Kim, 52, shouldn’t be compared to her and Tim’s, though Veronica argued that they’re “not all that different.” She went on to state that she and Tim are “family by choice,” while Jamal claimed Tim was “a person that you used to have sexual relations and my mom used to change my diaper.”

TLC

After the network’s Instagram account shared the teaser clip, Jamal took to his Instagram Stories to encourage fans to watch. “I’ve kept pretty quiet about this season, but y’all should definitely tune in tonight,” he wrote.

Veronica and Jamal started dating in December 2022 after she reached out to him to ask for recommendations for what to do when she was visiting his hometown, San Diego. Their romance started off as an “open” arrangement, though they confirmed they were seeing each other exclusively in January 2023.

Fans will get to watch the argument unfold when 90 Day: The Single Life airs on TLC February 19 and 8 p.m. ET.