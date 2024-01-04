90 Day Fiancé stars Veronica Rodriguez and Jamal Menzies have officially defined their status after previously being in an open relationship.

Veronica, 37, explained that things have been going well between her and Jamal, 27, in a teaser clip for the Monday, January 8 episode of 90 Day: The Single Life shared by Entertainment Tonight. While they were originally seeing each other casually, the pair have decided to become “exclusive.”

Despite agreeing to only date Jamal, Veronica admitted that her boyfriend is “not a great communicator.”

“You suck at communication,” she told him, adding that the flaw has contributed to problems in their relationship. “You don’t text back at all.”

However, Jamal said he didn’t think it was necessary for them to “talk 24/7.”

“I’m more of a face to face person, that’s always been my vibe,” Kim Menzies’ son explained in a confessional. “Like, when we’re here, we’re here. But Veronica takes it personally when I’m not available to her and I can see maybe an insecurity of her thinking like, ‘Oh, he just doesn’t care to talk to me,’ but that’s never been the case.”

Veronica said it was important for them to stay in touch because she wanted them to take their relationship seriously.

“I want to settle down, like, forever-ever with someone and I just want things to keep going well for Jamal and I’s relationship,” the TV personality said. “I think it’s worth the risk but if he hurts me, it, you know, could crush me.”

In Touch confirmed that Veronica and Jamal were seeing each other in December 2022 following her split from Justin Foster, with the source exclusively sharing they were “having fun.”

Veronica confirmed during the 90 Day: The Single Life season 3 tell-all that she met Jamal after she reached out to him about recommendations for her trip to his hometown of San Diego.

TLC

“So, I was like anything, you know, I should see or things like that, and he was like, ‘I will be in San Diego and I will meet you and take you to dinner if you would like,’” she told host Shaun Robinson. “I didn’t expect it to go anywhere, but we just really, really hit it off.”

Despite hitting it off, Jamal asked Veronica if she was interested in being in an open relationship. She said she was “open” to the idea of seeing other people, but was too “lazy” to pursue anyone else at the time.

Fans will get to watch Veronica and Jamal’s relationship unfold during season 4 of 90 Day: The Single Life, which airs on TLC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.