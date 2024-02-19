90 Day Fiancé stars Veronica Rodriguez and Jamal Menzies are facing major turbulence in their relationship thanks to Veronica’s close relationship with her ex-fiancé turned best friend, Tim Malcolm.

Jamal, 28, and Veronica, 37, dissected their double date with Tim, 43, and Tim’s latest love interest, Luisa Beltran, in a teaser for the Monday, February 19, episode of 90 Day: The Single Life shared by the network. While Veronica was “shocked at how it went” with Tim and Jamal not getting into a major argument like their previous interactions, Jamal continued to question the intimate connection between Tim and Veronica.

“I think anyone can see it’s a weird relationship that they have but I try to just accept it,” Jamal told producers in a private interview. “I feel Tim and Veronica have to set boundaries with each other because if things don’t change, there probably won’t be a relationship.”

The San Diego native brought up how Tim and Veronica’s lingering connection made him and Luisa uncomfortable during the dinner, specifically referencing how Tim asked the mother of one how he liked his steak cooked.

“You and Tim do this thing,” Jamal explained. “I feel like Tim is always going to depend on you for stuff.” The TLC personality also added that he still had strong feelings surrounding why “it was a big ass thing” telling Tim about his and Veronica’s exclusive title to their relationship.

In turn, Veronica compared her relationship with Tim to Jamal and his mother, Kim Menzies. “They’re different, but they’re not all that different,” she said of the interpersonal connections. “We are family by choice.”

Veronica introduced her relationship with Jamal on season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life, following her split from Justin Foster on the spinoff. From the beginning of their romantic relationship, Tim questioned the match, originally having issues with Jamal’s lack of commitment toward Veronica and admitting to sleeping with other women.

“She doesn’t feel comfortable saying yet, ‘Hey, you’ve got to get rid of the other girls,’” the North Carolina native said during the season 3 tell-all, which aired in December 2022. “I actually can’t believe that you’re lowering yourself to that, that you don’t deserve someone who’s going to put you on a pedestal … It’s sad to me.”

The two men in Veronica’s life continued to butt heads during season 4 and they came to blows when Jamal criticized Tim’s parenting style to Veronica’s daughter, Chloe, whom he helped raise for 12 years.

It’s clear Jamal still has the same heated feelings toward Tim as after the network shared the scene, he left a pointed comment.

“Last time I asked my MOM how I liked my steak cooked I was 12 and Tim was 25,” he seemingly shaded Tim under the post.