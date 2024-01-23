Before Jamal Menzies’ explosive relationship with Veronica Rodriguez on 90 Day: The Single Life, his mother, Kim Menzies, kept TLC fans entertained with her overseas romance with Usman “SojaBoy” Umar.

Fans are curious to know all about Jamal’s mom and which seasons of the popular franchise she appeared in.

Who Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Jamal’s Mom Kim Menzies?

SojaBoy introduced Kim to the franchise in 2021 as his new foreign love interest following his May 2020 split from Lisa “Baby Girl” Hamme.

During her debut, the mom of one revealed a highly decorated military career, thus sparking her love of international travel early on.

“I was traveling to Saudi Arabia to fight in Desert Storm,” Kimberly said during a December 2021 episode, revealing she began her career at 19 years old as a secretary. Operation Desert Storm was the first major foreign crisis for the United States after the end of the Cold War and it was considered the largest air campaign since the conflict in Southeast Asia, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.

She was in the armed forces for nine years but left when Jamal was a baby. “They wanted me to do an unaccompanied tour overseas and I just couldn’t do that,” the 90 Day Fiancé alum revealed via an Instagram Story in October 2022. “I just couldn’t do that. I got out on an HONORABLE DISCHARGE.”

Apart from her military career, Kim spent more than 10 years working in the restaurant and hospitality industries before settling on her current position as a receptionist at a spa.

What Seasons Did Kim Menzies Appear on ‘90 Day Fiance’?

Kim appeared on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, which ran on TLC from December 2021 to April 2022.

After Usman and Kim made their relationship official, the pair returned to document their road to an engagement on season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? in June 2022.

Kim is currently documenting her life post-split on the entirely self-shot series, 90 Day Diaries, which debuted on TLC in January 2024.

Who Is Kim Menzies’ Dating Now?

Following her split from Usman — which she confirmed on the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 tell-all in January 2023 — Kim is currently single.

Prior to her 90 Day Diaries appearance, Kim was rumored to have been dating fellow costar Riley Diego; however, they have since confirmed in early January 2024 that they were just “BFFS.”