90 Day Fiancé star Tim Malcolm has a type and his latest love interest, Luisa — a gorgeous brunette from Colombia — seemingly fits the mold. The pair were given a second chance at their romance after a chance meeting and TLC fans are curious if the couple is still together after filming.

How Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Tim and Luisa Meet?

Tim and Luisa originally met online but reconnected after running into each other at a singles’ event in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“Luisa and I started talking years ago on social media but we never had a chance to meet in person,” Tim explained in a confessional alongside his ex-fiancée turned best friend, Veronica Rodriguez, on the January 8, 2024, episode of 90 Day: The Single Life.

In a private interview, Luisa explained that while there was an initial spark between her and Tim, they both got into other relationships before having the opportunity to meet in person.

What Challenges Have ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Tim and Luisa Faced?

Similar to his relationship with Jeniffer Tarazona on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Luisa felt Tim wasn’t affectionate toward her and their connection seemed more like a friendship.

“Like, Tim, kiss me, touch me,” Luisa joked in a private confessional during the February 5, 2024, episode. “I feel like he had a barrier. I don’t know why. Not because of me. Because I really like him.”

Tim and Luisa went on a double date with Veronica and her boyfriend, Jamal Menzies, and the Florida native tried to make Luisa feel better about the lack of intimacy in their relationship by telling her that she had to make the first move when she initially met Tim 15 years ago. Veronica also assured her that while her close friendship with Tim was “super weird,” she urged her to let her know if she ever felt uncomfortable.

While Luisa appreciated Veronica’s openness about the situation, the interaction garnered an awkward reaction from Veronica’s boyfriend, who said it was “weird” that Luisa was getting a lesson “of Tim by his ex.”

“She’s trying to assure you it’s not gonna be weird but it is gonna be weird,” the San Diego native concluded as the table went silent.

Are ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Tim and Luisa Still Together?

Tim and Luisa have yet to comment on their current relationship status. However, signs point to trouble in paradise between Tim and Luisa as the pair do not follow each other on social media. Luisa does follow Veronica and regularly ‘likes’ her posts on social media.