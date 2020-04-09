Becoming a mom changes your body, and 90 Day Fiancé star Tiffany Franco Smith’s figure went through a major transformation even after she gave birth to her daughter, Carley. On Wednesday, April 8, the mom of two got real on her Instagram Story about her post-baby body. When a fan asked what made her decide to shed some pounds, she shared her experience with losing (and regaining) the baby weight.

“After giving birth to Carley, I lost the baby weight immediately. It was like 25 lbs that I gained,” Tiffany told fans. “I managed to lose the weight before I went to South Africa to bring Carley to Ronald. When I came back home from South Africa, I was there for two [and a half] months … I had gained it all back [plus] 10 lbs, which is heavier than I’ve ever been. I just didn’t feel good. I felt slower. I felt bloated and tired, so I told myself no more. If I keep doing whatever I’m doing wrong, then I’m gonna go in the direction that I’ve been heading, so I need to make a hard U-Turn because I’m not happy.”

Courtesy of Tiffany Franco Smith/Instagram

The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way beauty, who is also a mom to son Daniel, got her health back on track and has shown off her transformation on social media. During the Q&A, she shared her helpful tips with fans. “I learned that you need to be strict with yourself and be consistent, or you will never see change,” she said. “I also learned to stop having such high hopes for the first week or two. Stick with whatever you’re doing and stop putting a time limit on things. Just keep pushing through, and the results will come.”

But while she’s happy with her results, Tiffany has been shy about showing them off. Though fans think she looks great, she’s still working on building up her self-esteem. “I think as a girl who has been big her whole life and hasn’t always had the most confidence, I’m learning to come out of my shell,” she shared. It took her practice, however, to get to a point where she can “take pictures and love them” instead of searching out her flaws. “I was used to so many years [of] not taking too many body photos because I wasn’t this happy.”

We’re glad the TLC star is starting to be truly comfortable in her own skin — she deserves it!