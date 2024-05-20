90 Day Fiancé star Sophie Sierra’s mom, Claire Cheshire, broke her silence two days after being released from jail following her arrest for making a terroristic threat against a family member or household.

“There’s a saying, when life gives you lemons make lemonade,” Claire shared via Instagram as she sat poolside on Saturday, May 18. “Oh God, I was in a really nice place yesterday and now I’m here but … it’s all about gratitude. Every lesson is a blessing and life is too short to be angry.”

In Touch exclusively confirmed that Claire was released from jail on Thursday, May 16, and her disposition was dismissed/declined, hinting that the charges against the mom of one were dropped.

In the caption, Claire shared how she was recuperating after spending five nights in jail. “Finally got my suitcase back so I was able to give myself a facial. Get my hair done, extension put back in,” she wrote in the video shared by 90 Day Fiancé blogger Shabooty. “And grateful I can put my head on [my] pillow and know I did nothing wrong.”

She ended the message with a special nod to Sophie, 25, writing, “And one thing that will never ever change is how much I love my daughter and pray angels protect her.”

Claire was arrested on May 10 following an incident that occurred the previous day. She was reportedly arrested at an extended stay hotel after Sophie contacted police with a “welfare concern,” according to a police report viewed by Starcasm.

“The caller stated she was concerned for her mother who has attempted suicide before because she is not able to get ahold of her,” the police report read, according to the publication. After being contacted by the Round Rock Police Department, Claire was arrested on a “non-jurisdiction warrant.”

The arrest allegedly followed weeks of tension between Sophie, Claire, and Sophie’s friend and roommate, Kaelin. “But due to the increase in aggressive behavior from Claire, we told her to leave the apartment on April 22, 2024,” Sophie reportedly said in a police report viewed by the publication. After Claire was kicked out of the apartment, tensions between the mother and daughter allegedly escalated over financial issues.

Sophie informed the police that she had sent her mother $3,000 in the weeks following her departure from the apartment. However, Claire continued to demand more money and allegedly threatened suicide if Sophie did not comply.

“One of the text messages that Claire sent to Sophie said: ‘Uber now I’m gonna come to your house and slick your f–king throat f–k off,’” the officer said in the complaint. Claire allegedly sent the threatening text messages on May 9, which prompted Sophie to call the police.

“Sophie and Kaelin expressed concern and stated they were afraid and believed Claire is capable of doing what she said via text message,” the complaint continued. The police report noted that Claire was staying at a location only four minutes from Sophie’s apartment.

That same day, Claire took to social media to share explosive video footage of her daughter and estranged husband Rob Warne’s blowup fights. In addition, Claire also posted a text message that she allegedly received from Sophie, claiming the U.K. native was threatening to post “proof” of Claire’s “addiction and mental health issues.”

“Everything that my daughter just said is a lie, it’s called gaslighting … I will never ever be ashamed of what I’ve done and where I’ve come from and what I have survived,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories on May 9. “My daughter never paid for anything. She’s been spoiled and I paid for her life, just like my family did for her as well [sic].”

Rob, 33, reacted to his mother-in-law’s claims in an exclusive statement to In Touch and asked fans to pray for Sophie as she navigated a “very hard situation” with the person who is “supposed to love and support her above all others.”

“It’s unfortunate that Claire would stoop so low just to embarrass or harass her own daughter, but this is who she is and why her and I have had our issues in the past,” Rob told In Touch on May 9. “But [her mom] is instead trying to tear her and everyone she cares about down. It is a desperate show of jealousy and hatred from a very selfish old woman.”