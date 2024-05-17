90 Day Fiancé star Sophie Sierra’s mom, Claire Cheshire, has been released from jail with her charges dropped less than one week after she was arrested for terroristic threat of a family/household, In Touch can exclusively confirm.

Claire was released on Thursday, May 16, according to online court records exclusively viewed by In Touch. She spent five nights in jail and her disposition was dismissed/declined, hinting that the charges against the reality TV personality were dropped.

In Touch previously confirmed Claire was arrested on May 10 after an incident that happened the day before. Claire was reportedly arrested at an extended stay hotel after Sophie contacted authorities with a “welfare concern,” according to a police report viewed by Starcasm.

“The caller stated she was concerned for her mother who has attempted suicide before because she is not able to get ahold of her,” the police report, read according to the outlet. After the Round Rock police department got in contact with Claire, she was arrested for a “non-jurisdiction warrant.”

The arrest allegedly followed weeks of drama surrounding Sophie, 25, Claire and Sophie’s friend and roommate Kaelin. “But due to the increase in aggressive behavior from Claire, we told her to leave the apartment on April 22, 2024,” Sophie reportedly said in a police report viewed by the publication. After Claire got kicked out of the apartment, the tension between the mother-daughter allegedly escalated over finances.

Sophie told authorities that she had sent her mother $3,000 in the weeks after she left the apartment but Claire kept demanding more money.

“Claire was threatening Sophie with committing suicide if she didn’t send her the money,” the officer stated in the complaint. “One of the text messages that Claire sent to Sophie said: ‘Uber now I’m gonna come to your house and slick your f–king throat f–k off.’”

Claire allegedly sent the threatening text messages on May 9, which prompted Sophie to call the police. “Sophie and Kaelin expressed concern and stated they were afraid and believed Claire is capable of doing what she said via text message,” the complaint continued. The reporting officer noted that Claire was staying at a location only four minutes from Sophie’s apartment.

TLC

That same day, the mom of one took to social media to share explosive footage of Sophie and her estranged husband, Rob Warne, arguing. She also posted a text message she allegedly received from her daughter. In the screenshot, Claire claimed Sophie was threatening to post “proof” of Claire’s “addiction and mental health issues.”

“Everything that my daughter just said is a lie, it’s called gaslighting … I will never ever be ashamed of what I’ve done and where I’ve come from and what I have survived,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories. “My daughter never paid for anything. She’s been spoiled and I paid for her life, just like my family did for her as well [sic].”

After the bombshells hit social media, Rob, 33, reacted to his mother-in-law’s claims in an exclusive statement to In Touch.

“It’s unfortunate that Claire would stoop so low just to embarrass or harass her own daughter, but this is who she is and why her and I have had our issues in the past,” Rob told In Touch on May 9. “I do have my own issues though and will continue to work on them.”

Rob asked fans to pray for his estranged wife as she navigated a “very hard situation” with the person who is “supposed to love and support her above all others.”

“But [her mom] is instead trying to tear her and everyone she cares about down. It is a desperate show of jealousy and hatred from a very selfish old woman,” the TLC alum added. “As for me, I will continue on my path to being a better man, that is all I can do.”

Reporting by Nate Grant