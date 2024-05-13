90 Day Fiance star Sophie Sierra’s mom, Claire Cheshire, was arrested for terroristic threat of a family/household, In Touch can confirm.

Claire was arrested on Friday, May 10, in Williamson County, Texas, for an incident that happened the day before, according to online records viewed by In Touch. Claire is still in custody as of publication and is being held on a $5,000 bond.

Hours before her arrest, Claire released footage showing Sophie and her estranged husband, Rob Warne’s, explosive fights. In one clip, Sophie, 25, and Rob, 33, were in a moving car as Rob threatened to break the U.K. native’s phone. Rob told Sophie the phone didn’t belong to her as she hadn’t “paid a f–king dime toward” the device. Meanwhile, Sophie said she didn’t feel “safe” with Rob and questioned why he even went to pick her up.

“This is Rob threatening to smash Sophie’s phone and wanting her to pay for it even though she is in the U.S.A. on a K-1 [visa] and can’t work, has no money, threatening her and making her cry,” Claire captioned the video clip. “It gets worse trust me, more to follow. I’m sick of being accused of a controlling mum but right now I step back.”

Along with the video clip, Claire shared screenshots of a text message she allegedly received from Sophie, threatening to post “proof” of Claire’s “addiction and mental health issues.”

Round Rock Police Department

“Everything that my daughter just said is a lie, it’s called gaslighting … I will never ever be ashamed of what I’ve done and where I’ve come from and what I have survived,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories. “My daughter never paid for anything. She’s been spoiled and I paid for her life, just like my family did for her as well [sic].”

Claire admitted to shouting on occasion and getting “really angry” but placed the blame on being “pissed off with her child.”

After the footage hit social media, Rob reacted to Claire’s claims in an exclusive statement to In Touch.

“It’s unfortunate that Claire would stoop so low just to embarrass or harass her own daughter, but this is who she is and why her and I have had our issues in the past,” Rob told In Touch on May 9. “I do have my own issues though and will continue to work on them.”

He asked fans to pray for Sophie as she navigated a “very hard situation” with the person who is “supposed to love and support her above all others.”

“But [her mom] is instead trying to tear her and everyone she cares about down. It is a desperate show of jealousy and hatred from a very selfish old woman,” the TLC alum added. “As for me, I will continue on my path to being a better man, that is all I can do.”

Reporting by Nate Grant