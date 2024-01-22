90 Day Fiance star Citra Wilson’s dad, Herman, threatened to take her back home to Indonesia if her fiancé, Sam Wilson, received jail time in his drug court case.

Sam, 30, and Citra’s father had a heart-to-heart conversation during the Sunday, January 21 episode of the series, where the Missouri native came clean about his former addiction and revealed there is a possibility he would have to serve time for drug charges due to missing the deadline of his diversion paperwork. Herman showed his disappointment at the revelation and told Sam that if he ended up behind bars, he would take his daughter, 26, home.

“The only thing I’m addicted to is marrying your daughter,” Sam promised.

Sam opened up about his arrest during the December 10, 2023, episode of the franchise. The reality TV star explained that he was pulled over by police and caught with an unmarked bottle of Suboxone, a brand name for the drug buprenorphine. The drug is used to treat opioid use disorder (OUD), according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

The TLC personality was arrested on March 27, 2023, according to jail records viewed by Starcasm. Sam was initially hit with felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of buprenorphine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia charges. Following his arrest, Sam posted a $2,500 bond and was released from jail one day later on March 28, 2023.

The 90 Day Fiancé star intended to apply for a diversion program, according to a court docket entry that was submitted on June 13, 2023.

The pre-trial program takes an intervention approach to “redirect youths away from formal processing in the juvenile justice system, while still holding them accountable for their actions,” according to the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Program.

After missing the deadline to complete diversion, the reality TV star was possibly facing jail time and opted not to tell his fiancé about his legal situation as he feared that she would decide not to move to the U.S. from Indonesia to be with him. He chose to wait to tell her, and she arrived in the States to start their life together.

Upon her discovery of Sam’s uncompleted paperwork, Citra was upset and considered leaving as she would be left alone if Sam ended up behind bars.

“I’ve been really patient and forgive him this whole time about his problem,” she told producers during the December 17, 2023, episode. “But it really make me angry because he lied about the paperwork to me. And that means I lied to my dad about his paperwork too.”

Sam’s felony cocaine possession charge was later dismissed on June 14, 2023. Meanwhile, the diversion was granted on October 10, 2023. However, the docket entry states the court was “awaiting signatures.”

The case is ongoing and Sam is next scheduled to appear in court on January 26.

The gas station employee introduced his relationship with Citra on season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé, which premiered on TLC in October 2023. The pair met on a dating app and got engaged when Sam took a trip to Indonesia and proposed.

Fans will have to stay tuned to 90 Day Fiancé season 10 to see how things work out for Citra and Sam. New episodes air on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.