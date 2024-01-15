90 Day Fiancé star Sam Wilson left fans wondering what happened to his jaw and teeth after he made his reality TV debut. What has Sam said about his teeth amid fans’ concerns?

What Happened to ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Sam’s Jaw and Teeth?

Sam took to Instagram in December 2022 to address backlash regarding the appearance of his jaw and teeth.

“Let me tell [you] about my story so people can think before they speak,” Sam began while sharing throwback photos of himself when he was younger. “Long story short, my family didn’t have the best upbringing and parents fighting a lot, which i love them [and] they did the best they could, but sometimes we got neglected because of it. My teeth being one of them.”

After confirming that he does “have bottom teeth,” he said that he has “this jawline from my [dad’s] side.”

“All of his family have the same jaws because we have part of Irish,” the TLC personality continued. “I appreciate everyone who has my back and supports us. Really lucky I got a wonderful woman at my side. Also I want to say that filming was long days and lot of stress so that’s why we usually look bad in scenes. Ask any of the cast about it.”

What Have Fans Said About ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Sam Wilson’s Jaw and Teeth?

After making his reality TV debut during season 10 of the flagship series, fans took to social media following the December 3, 2023, episode to point out that Sam appeared to be missing teeth.

“Does Sam not have bottom teeth? Not being mean and not mocking his past; I’m genuinely not sure,” one social media user wrote via X, previously known as Twitter. Another chimed in, “I don’t mean to be insensitive but … Does Sam have bottom teeth?”

Viewers likely speculated that his appearance was linked to his past drug use. Despite his past struggles, Sam got “clean and sober” when he was 22 years old and has remained clean for “almost 10 years.” However, he admitted to his fiancée, Citra, that he has replaced “a few times” before they made their reality TV debut.

Are ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Sam and Citra Still Together?

After they connected on a dating app, Citra traveled from Indonesia to Missouri to spend time with Sam in person.

At the time, she revealed that her father, Herman, would be arriving in a few days and planned to stay for two weeks in order to give Sam his blessing to marry Citra. Additionally, Citra said she wanted to get married when Herman was in town so that he could attend the wedding.

The couple is seemingly still together since filming ended, and Citra has hinted that they’re going strong by posting several tributes to Sam on her own profile.

“Everyone has their past, I have my past. We left it behind. I appreciate you always open up about you to me about your life that’s what I want from a guy that I want to spend the rest of my life with [sic],” she wrote about their relationship in December 2023. “You always got my back and I got yours always and forever. Thank you for always being you!”