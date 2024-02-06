90 Day Fiancé star Sam Wilson did everything he could to marry his beautiful Indonesian fiancée, Citra — which included converting to Islam — however, it may have gone all to waste after the Missouri native was arrested and hit with felony drug charges. Her father, Herman, who is also a cop, promised to take Citra home if Sam went to jail, and fans are curious about the outcome of his court case.

Why Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Sam Wilson Get Arrested?

The 90 Day Fiancé alum was arrested on March 27, 2023, according to jail records by Starcasm. At the time of his arrest, Sam was hit with felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of buprenorphine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia charges. His charge for cocaine possession was later dropped.

Following his arrest, Sam posted a $2,500 bond and was released from jail one day later on March 28, 2023.

The reality TV alum opened up about his arrest during the December 10, 2023, episode of the spinoff, explaining he was caught with Suboxone, a brand name for the drug buprenorphine. The drug is used to treat opioid use disorder (OUD), according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

“I was on a business trip with a coworker and the cops pulled us over. They found my Suboxone,” Sam explained during the episode, explaining that the drug is “kind of” an opiate but helps with withdrawal symptoms. “And because it wasn’t in a prescription bottle, they arrested me.”

In court, the judge offered him a diversion program — that included classes and drug tests — instead of time behind bars but he missed the deadline to apply. The docket noted that the court was “awaiting signatures” regarding Sam’s application.

“I could be facing jail time,” the gas station employee continued. “So Citra knows about my addiction and the arrest, but she doesn’t know that me missing my deadline for the diversion could mean jail time.”

Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Sam Wilson Go to Jail?

Sam did not go to jail for the charges relating to his March 27, 2023 arrest.

The season 10 star’s intention to apply for a diversion program was documented in June, according to a court docket entry that was submitted on June 13, 2023. The diversion was later granted on October 10, 2023.

The TLC star was given admission to the diversion program on December 15, 2023, as an agreement was made between the prosecution and defense. Upon admission, Sam “[understood and agreed] that failure to fully complete any of the conditions … will form a sufficient basis for prosecution to be resumed,” according to the court order viewed by Starcasm. Sam’s diversion program will take place over a 12-month period.

Does ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Citra Still Live in Missouri With Sam?

Citra is still seemingly in the United States with Sam and often shares photos of the pair on social media.

“People said it’s weird to live with three men and hating on the midwest??” she joked as she uploaded a prank video on January 17, 2024. “You see I’m able to have fun and prank/joke with them. I love living with his family.”