90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way alum Ronald Smith professed his love for his wife, Tiffany Franco Smith, while taking to Instagram with a montage of her photos on Monday, April 13. The TV personality poured out his heart in a lengthy message, just weeks after she confirmed they reconciled and are “fighting for [their] marriage.”

“Words cant explain my love for you, but I know … I dreamt that you were mine, and then I woke up smiling because I realized it was not a dream. You are already mine!” Ronald, 30, began his caption. “You fill all the emptiness in my heart. I’m so thankful to have you in my life. You are that woman who transformed my imperfections into perfections, just by the touch of your love.”

“Your heart is full of love and affection,” he continued, gushing over how “lucky” he feels to have a partner that is so “caring,” thoughtful and understanding. “No greater light illuminates my path than the love and change you have brought into my life. Thanks, my love, for who you are, the beautiful family you gave me and for being there,” he concluded.

The brunette beauty, 28, returned the same sentiments in her short and sweet reply. “This is beautiful. I love you,” she wrote.

On April 12, Ronald shared photos that his wife sent to him, showing the kids having fun while playing in her backyard on Easter. Their daughter, Carley, was all smiles while picking up colorful eggs with Tiffany’s son, Daniel, and little sister, Emily.

Last month, the TLC alum confirmed her man is “also in a strict quarantine in South Africa” while revealing how she and her loved ones are passing the time. “Ronald and I are doing well, although it is very hard since we are still in two separate countries,” Tiffany exclusively told In Touch in the wake of their brief split in January. “It’s been a very weird time for us.”

This past weekend, the mother of two shared the story about how she met Ronald back in 2017. “We forgot there were other people in the room. The chemistry was crazy,” she revealed. The reality star discussed the magical night they had and how she was emotional going home, since she believed that could have been the end to their story.

“You found a way to get a hold of me,” she added. “All I can remember is you were saying ‘finally’ and everyone [was] telling me you wouldn’t stop bothering them trying to get a hold of me. The rest is history.”