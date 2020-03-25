Tiffany Franco Confirms She’s Not ‘Divorced’ or ‘Separated’ From Ronald: We’re ‘Fighting for Our Marriage’

Letting go of the past and embracing the future. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Tiffany Franco Smith revealed her relationship status with Ronald Smith in a new statement on Tuesday, March 24. The mother of two confirmed they are not “divorced” or “separated” after their public split in January 2020, announcing they are “working” through their issues in hopes of growing even stronger as a couple. In a lengthy message on Instagram, Tiffany admitted they were previously in “a rut” and now, both of them are dedicated to rebuilding their bond. Scroll through the gallery below for more details on how they are doing.