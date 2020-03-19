On great terms! Tiffany Franco Smith appears to be back together with her husband, Ronald Smith, two months after they went public with their split. Fans are convinced the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way stars have reconciled because of their cozy new photos shared on Thursday, March 19, along with her sweet caption.

“Such good times. Happy to have spent them with my [honey emoji],” the mother of two wrote next to her pics, showing them smiling with some friends.

“So I guess this means they are back together,” one of her followers sounded off. “People are quick to say they’ve broken up with someone and then a week later, they are back again. Just don’t post nothing until you’re certain.”

Meanwhile, another fan defended the couple and said they were glad to see them reuniting post-breakup. “Glad you two are working it out,” the social media user wrote. “People be nosy, lol. Let’s all calm down. Clearly they are back together. No need to make a scene about it.”

People began speculating they were back on after seeing the date night photos both of them posted on March 11, all of which were tagged in South Africa. “Awesome memories made,” he captioned some other PDA snaps shared earlier this month.

Courtesy of Tiffany Franco/Instagram

In January, the dynamic duo spoke out about the trials and tribulations they were facing as a couple. “I wanted to be the first to let you know rather than hiding it and putting a facade for social media,” Tiffany confessed in a post on Instagram Stories. “Thank you guys for following our story, we really love each other, but some things are just irreparable.”

The TLC alum also claimed he “decided to leave [her] due to certain reasons” in his own post, before revealing he’ll always have love and admiration for her. “She’s the mother of my kids and [I] respect her for that, but this was just toooo [sic] much,” Ronald added. Since then, it appears they have made great strides.

Ronald and Tiffany welcomed their daughter, Carley Rose, in July 2019, and she also has a son, Daniel, from a previous relationship. Hopefully they continue making progress!