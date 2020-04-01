So sweet! 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way alum Tiffany Franco Smith praises her husband, Ronald Smith, as a “hands-on” father in a new interview on the “Mommies Tell All” podcast. The TLC alum opens up about their relationship, admitting she “always knew” he had so much “love to offer,” so she was confident he would be an amazing parent.

Tiffany gushed over how “tender” he is, admitting she’s always been scared to introduce her 9-year-old, Daniel, to anyone, until she met Ronald. She says her husband instantly made her feel comfortable and managed to do the same with her son. “I’m really happy with their bond,” she shares, revealing they get along fabulously.

After their daughter, Carley Rose, was born in July 2019, she saw another side of Ronald that warmed her heart. “This tough guy, rough outer shell, deep voice … and then you see him holding this little girl,” the TV personality says, noting she adores watching him swoon over their bundle of joy. “I cannot believe this man,” the brunette beauty adds. “I love it.”

The mother of two says Ronald enjoys helping out however he can, whether that’s changing her diaper, dressing her up or doing her hair. As far as if they want to expand their family in the future, she says it’s up in the air.

“Before having Carley, we were both like OK we want to probably have another one. I think he still does want to try for more, but for me personally … it was so hard for me … I got so scared because we planned to have Carley, but because of the way I had Daniel, I had no idea how hard it would be to do the whole nine months without him there,” she continues.

During the interview, she also reflects on finding out she was pregnant with Daniel on her actual delivery day. Tiffany was only 18 at the time and was unaware she was expecting. “The moment I saw this little boy and I held him, I was like ‘oh my goodness.’ I don’t know how and I don’t know why … but I love you so much.”

Even though Tiffany and Ronald briefly split in January 2020, she revealed in an update on Instagram they are now on good terms and “working” on their relationship. “We might not know what the future holds,” the reality star began. “[However], we both hope to fight for our marriage and spend the rest of our lives together.”