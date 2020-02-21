It’s about time to travel! 90 Day Fiancé alum Nicole Nafziger dished about her upcoming trip in a new post on Instagram, and now some fans are speculating she’s heading to Morocco to visit her long-distance love, Azan Tefou (a.k.a. Hassan M’Raouni). The former TV personality shared a selfie along with the message on Thursday, February 20.

“Bed hair don’t care 😎Do you have any trips/vacation coming? Where are you going? I have a trip coming up and I’m so excited,” the 26-year-old teased, leading to all sorts of theories from her followers.

“Morocco! ❤️,” one person commented. “To see her fiancé,” another guessed. “If it has anything to do with Azan, not to be rude but it will get canceled last minute by him unless you decide to go alone … hope it works [though],” a third chimed in.

Courtesy of Nicole Nafziger/Instagram

However, some were also wondering if she was going to Disney World over the summer, but one person mentioned how that wasn’t far away enough to be described as a “trip.”

“She lives close to Disney so it’s not really a vacation. So … can’t be,” the commenter wrote.

Following her canceled trip to Morocco, the TLC alum posted a statement on social media to set the record straight about her relationship status with Azan in July 2019.

The 90DF alum began by sharing a message she received which claimed, “[Nicole]’s stepdad told a reporter that as soon as she stopped being able to give Azan money, he dropped her.” It also alleged the Florida native’s beau told her “do not come if she [didn’t have] money. He can’t pay for her or [her daughter] May.”

Courtesy of Nicole Nafziger/Instagram

Nicole then cleared the air and revealed there was no trouble in paradise. “This whole message was fabricated and 100 percent not true,” the mother of one wrote. “Why do people spend their time spreading lies and rumors?”

The dynamic duo is still going strong today and she recently shut down split rumors again in November 2019. Nicole said living in a different part of the world than her beau “isn’t easy,” but they both make it work.

“We are happy and truly stronger than ever in our relationship,” the star told In Touch exclusively. She also confirmed they are “happily engaged and waiting for the right moment to tie the knot.”

Hopefully she has a blast on her getaway ⁠— no matter where she is going!