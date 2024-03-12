90 Day Fiancé star Mike Youngquist had a clear response when his ex Natalie Mordovtseva suggested that they have a child together.

One week after fans watched them reunite during the March 4, episode, Mike, 37, told Natalie, 38, that he was looking for “a fresh start” during the Monday, March 11, episode of 90 Day: The Single Life.

She admitted she felt like she “lost family” after they split, which led her to ask if he would ever consider having a child with her. However, Mike quickly shut down the idea and insisted he wanted to move on.

Natalie wasn’t willing to give up so quickly and said she still loves him, though Mike wondered if he was simply her backup plan following her split from Josh Weinstein. He then said he was willing to be friends, though insisted that “doesn’t mean I’m going to pump a baby into you.”

The conversation concluded with Mike explaining that he wanted to move forward with finalizing their divorce. Natalie was seemingly upset with his idea and assured him that “family is for life.”

The former couple made their reality TV debut in November 2019 after they met through mutual friends. Natalie moved from her native Ukraine to Sequim, Washington, to be with Mike after they got engaged, though the transition wasn’t easy and she struggled to adjust to living in the rural area. After Mike canceled their wedding amid their several conflicts, he and Natalie seemingly worked through their issues and tied the knot in April 2020.

Less than one year after their wedding, In Touch exclusively confirmed Natalie and Mike called it quits in March 2021. “She has not been home for a couple of months now,” his ​uncle Beau Lawrence told In Touch at the time. “She can stay away for all I care.”

While the pair were originally in no rush to divorce, Mike eventually filed for dissolution of marriage in December 2023. However, Natalie grew hopeful that she and Mike might rekindle their romance when they reunited during the March 4 episode.

“Michael show up, rain stop. He’s tall and handsome, and I feel like anything is possible while you alive,” she said in a confessional about their reunion. “I always had in the back of my mind that we could come back together like J.Lo and Ben Affleck or like other people and I believe that we work together pretty good.”

After saying that the moment was like “magic,” she shared that she had high hopes for their future together. “I’m gonna come back together with my husband,” Natalie said.