90 Day Fiancé fans have watched Natalie Mordovtseva look for a job following her move to California during season 4 of 90 Day: The Single Life. What is the Ukraine native’s job and how does she make a living?

What Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Natalie Mordovtseva’s Job?

Natalie has had several jobs over the years. While she moved to Los Angeles to pursue her acting and modeling career, she also has degrees in psychology and journalism. However, it’s not clear if she has ever used the degrees professionally.

What Else Does ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Natalie Mordovtseva Do For a Living?

Not only is she an actress and model, but Natalie was also previously a pageant girl. The reality star shared a throwback photo of herself competing in a Ukrainian pageant called “Miss City” via Instagram in August 2021. “That’s me, competing in Ukrainian pageant ‘Miss City,’” she explained in the caption of the photo. “I was studying journalism at university than and it was my only major priority! Maybe that’s why I got only to the top 5. It was a great experience anyway!”

Another source of income for Natalie comes from her appearances on the TLC franchise. Her eexact salary hasn’t been confirmed, though Before the 90 Days stars tend to make between $500 to $1,000 per episode. Meanwhile, 90 Day Fiancé pays their cast members between $1,000 and $1,500 per episode.

What Has ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Natalie Mordovtseva Said About Her Job?

Fans watched Natalie go to a job interview with her boyfriend Josh Weinstein’s cousin, Adam, during a January 2024 episode of 90 Day: The Single Life.

The interview got off to a rough start when Adam pointed out that Natalie’s resume was in Ukrainian. After she promised to send him a new resume, Natalie explained that she previously worked as a salesperson at a bookstore. However, Adam wasn’t impressed when she couldn’t give him a clear answer when asked if she had skills including “answering phones, mails, copywriting” and more.

TLC

Natalie has a history of relying on others financially, and previously used her estranged husband Mike Youngquist’s credit cards during their marriage. Even after they split in 2021, Mike revealed he still helped Natalie financially during the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 6 tell-all in 2021. “She has, she has my bank card. Still to this day,” he admitted.

However, Mike seemed adamant that he was cutting Natalie off. “After today you are blocked from the card. I am deactivating that card,” the reality star announced during the reunion.