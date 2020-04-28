Was he here for the wrong reasons? 90 Day Fiancé star Molly Hopkins returned to the TLC franchise on the new limited spinoff series 90 Day Fiancé: Self Quarantined. While revealing how her family is coping amid the coronavirus pandemic, she also shared an update about where she stands with her ex-husband, Luis Mendez. She revealed her theory about their short-lived marriage and hinted the Dominican Republic native used her for a green card.

“We were not married very long. It didn’t work out. About a year later, we divorced,” Molly, 44, said during the episode that aired on Monday, April 27. “I do not talk to him. I have not spoken to him in years. I know that he’s remarried. I’m pretty confident the girl was already here and from the Dominican [Republic] and the family already knew her. I think there was probably an arrangement. I think he knew off the bat what he was going to do.”

While it seemed like Molly believed Luis, 30, only married her so he could come to America, she’s let go of their past for good. “I don’t wish ill will on anybody. I have no desire whatsoever to reach out to him and wouldn’t know where to start, really,” the Woodstock, Georgia native added.

Molly and Luis documented the 90-day countdown to their wedding on season 5 of the hit reality TV series. But by the time they returned for season 3 of the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? their marriage was already on the rocks and their split played out on the show. Molly filed for divorce in January 2018, just six months after they tied the knot. Their divorce was finalized that May.

After their split, Luis moved to New Jersey where his brother lived. Just four months after his divorce from Molly was finalized, he remarried. “Yes, I did get married. My wedding [was on] September 19,” Luis exclusively told In Touch in October 2018. “I love this girl so much. She is so amazing.” Since then, Luis has lived a quiet life with his new wife.

TLC

Now, it seems like Molly is ready to move on too and she shared an update on her dating life. “I have been talking to someone. But let’s face it, we’re in 2020, who really knows what that means,” the brunette beauty said. “Someone I’ve been talking to lives in another state. When you’re quarantined, it’s like [a] popcorn party with kids’ movies and cupcakes. There’s not been a lot of anything else. I don’t have time for that.”

90 Day Fiancé: Self Quarantined airs on TLC Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, In Touch wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.