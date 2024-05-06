90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik had a pointed response to fans who accused her of lip injections and “not being happy with her natural beauty” following her mommy makeover.

“For all you beautiful haters — my lips are NOT filled,” Loren, 35, wrote in the comment section of her Sunday, May 5 Instagram post. “I’ve never filled them. Could be the light, the plumping lipstick or the fact that I guess I’m just back to duck posing my lips.”

In the carousel of photos, Loren shared multiple car selfies with her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, as they headed to a date night at an Inter Miami game. One snap in particular captured Alexei, 35, as he copied his wife’s pouty expression.

“Alex puckering his lips mocking me. Yes I love selfies,” she continued. “The fact that I wrote this comment actually made me LOL.”

Fans are currently watching Loren undergo her mommy makeover, which included 360 liposuction of her chin, back and thighs, on season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? They slammed the reality TV star in the comments for seemingly continuing to change her appearance.

“Some woman just can’t be happy with their natural beauty, they start tampering with it, then, before you know it, they look like everyone else!” one follower wrote. Meanwhile, another user added, “I came here to say that — did you just get your upper lip filled??? Come on …”

“I guess you got some of your fat in your lips. You need to love yourself, Loren. You are loved and that should be enough,” a third quipped.

Despite the drama, the 90 Day Fiancé alum also had her supporters in her corner rallying in her defense. “Beautiful, who cares if you did or didn’t do your lips!!” a fan wrote under the photo. “Which I honestly think you have not!! Stop the hatred already!! She is an absolutely amazing woman, a wonderful mother and a fabulous wife.”

The mom of three revealed her plans for her dream “mommy makeover” during the April 21 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

“[It’s] basically a tummy tuck, I’m doing a 360 lipo from my chins, my arms, my upper back, my lower back, my thighs and then I’m going to do a fat transfer with that lipo to my boobs,” Loren shared. “I don’t want to put anything foreign in my body. I’m repurposing my body parts to go where they need to be.”

After having three C-sections in two and a half years, Loren suffered from abdominal diastasis and admitted the procedure would make her feel better about herself.

“My abdomen muscles have separated and they won’t go back,” she explained. “It’s physically uncomfortable. I love my children, but my body just didn’t get a break. It was a really busy three years.”

Meanwhile, Alexei worried about his wife’s elective surgery after hearing about the possible complications. Loren’s doctor explained she could potentially pop a blood vessel or pop a suture if she lifted heavy items and needed to be inactive for four to six weeks.

“And she never told me for a full week, I have to replace these, you know, spheres, these balls that will be draining Loren,” the reality star said. “This is much more serious than I realized.”