Her due date is getting closer! 90 Day Fiancé alum Loren Brovarnik gave a peek at her growing baby bump and shared her thoughts about her upcoming delivery while taking to Instagram for a new Q&A on Tuesday, March 31.

The expectant star, 31, was asked if she is feeling “nervous” about giving birth in a hospital given the current circumstances, to which she replied, “Honestly, not more than I was if there wasn’t all this balagan [mess] going on.”

Courtesy of Loren Brovarnik/Instagram

“I’m a very nervous person to begin with,” she continued. “S–t is just getting really real now. While I’m still working (from home) until the day I deliver, my boss still tells me I put the queen in drama queen … I say I just put the extra in extraordinary … he gets me.” The TV personality is 35 weeks along now and it’s looking like her bundle of joy will arrive in May.

Loren proudly shared that baby Brov is “living his best life” despite the quarantine, also revealing she has gained 28 pounds during her pregnancy. The TLC alum said she won’t be unveiling his name or posting photos of his nursery until after his arrival.

During her update, the brunette beauty confirmed she and her beau, Alexei Brovarnik, will soon be celebrating their five-year wedding anniversary, so they can’t wait to meet their little one and get a taste of parenthood.

Courtesy of Loren Brovarnik/Instagram

In January, the dynamic duo celebrated a very big milestone in their relationship. “What a busy, yet exciting day!! Our full ‘90 Day Fiancé‘ process in its entirety has been completed,” she dished. “We just had Alex’s citizenship interview and he passed it. After years of applications, waiting, hard work and patience, [he] got approved to be a U.S. citizen.”

That same month, Loren and Alexei announced the sex of their first child. The lovebirds shared the news with fans after throwing an adorable “prince or princess” themed gender reveal party. “Our first [family] pic of 2020 brings us so much joy because today is the day we officially share that BabyBrov is a BOY!” she wrote. “We were a smidge surprised needless to say, but we wouldn’t have it any other way.”