He’s here! 90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik (née Goldstone) gave birth to baby No. 2 with her husband, Alexei Brovarnik. The couple welcomed another baby boy.

“Wow! And just like that, we’re a family of four!” the pair, who are not revealing the name of their new bundle of joy at this time, told Us Weekly in a statement on Thursday, August 19. “It’s so surreal! We are so excited to bring Babyboten home and see Shai being the best big brother!”

“Babyboten,” a nickname that means baby peanut in Hebrew, “wanted to come into this world earlier than expected and on his own terms,” the couple revealed, before adding that they welcomed their second child via C-section.

Loren, 33, and Alexei, also 33, shared that their newborn was born on August 16 and weighs a “whopping” 5 lbs. and 7 oz. He’s 19 inches tall. They concluded their big announcement saying, “We are so excited for this new chapter as a family of four!”

Loren and Alexei announced their pregnancy with baby No. 2 in March. “We can’t believe we’re doing it again!” the fan-favorite couple told People on March 19. “Honestly, we’d be lying if we said we weren’t nervous. Two under 2 is going to be quite an adjustment, but we are so excited for BabyBrov No. 2!”

At the time, the couple were already parents to son Shai, who was born in April 2020. “Every time we tell Shai he’s going to be a big brother, he gets the biggest smile,” the reality TV pair added about their 2-year-old. “We don’t know if it’s a boy or a girl — as long as it’s a healthy baby, we’re happy! Yalla, let’s do it!”

Shortly after their pregnancy announcement, the TLC stars revealed the sex of baby No. 2 in a gender reveal. In a video posted to Alexei’s Instagram, the Israeli native kicked a soccer ball that was set to explode with either pink or blue smoke depending on the sex of the child. As soon as Alex kicked it, blue smoke was released. “Building up our team!!!” he captioned the video, adding “#TeamBoy.” As they continued to share Loren’s journey, they lovingly referred to baby No. 2 as “Baby Boten.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2015, have shared their love story with fans on 90 Day Fiancé since season 3. Viewers have followed along from the beginning of their 90-day countdown to their wedding in 2015, to their second wedding ceremony in 2016. They went on to star on seasons 1 and 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, and currently star on 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk and 90 Day Diaries.

In a February episode of 90 Day Diaries, Loren revealed she felt pressure to have another baby soon because her husband wants “a lot of kids.” But since she gave birth to Shai via a C-section due to complications from preeclampsia, her body was still healing. With her postpartum hormones still fluctuating on top of working a full-time job, she didn’t think it would be wise to have another child when she’s still “figuring out how to be a mom.”

During an at-home dinner date to celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary, the couple discussed their plans for baby No. 2. Loren opened up about her concerns. Alex understood and promised Loren, “If you want to wait a little longer, we can wait a little longer.” It seems they were able to work it out after all!