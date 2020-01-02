Courtesy of Alexei Brovarnik/Instagram

Drum roll please! 90 Day Fiancé stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik announced the sex of their first child in a new Instagram post on Thursday, January 2, confirming they are having a bouncing baby boy in 2020. The TLC couple shared photos from their “prince or princess” themed gender reveal party and dished about how excited they are.

“Our first [family] pic of 2020 brings us so much joy because today is the day we officially share that BabyBrov is a BOY! 💙 We were a smidge surprised needless to say, but we wouldn’t have it any other way. And we just can’t wait to meet our son this May,” the TV personality, 31, captioned her pics.

Her hubby added in his post, “Loren was I bit shocked but I knew it 👦.”

The lovebirds currently reside in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and they can’t wait to start this next chapter of life as parents. Back in October, Alexei, 31, and Loren revealed they are expecting.

“The fact that it happened in Israel just makes it that much more special for us,” she said at the time. “We have been through a lot, and we’re just so excited for this next journey together!”

Since then, the couple has shared updates about their bundle of joy on Instagram. The pregnant star has posted several baby bump photos, as well as a sonogram pic.

Looking ahead, the dynamic duo is ecstatic about expanding their brood. “They say there is no bond stronger than the one between a mom and her son, so the fact that I’m getting a mommy’s boy has me over the moon, and the fact that Alex has a new fishing buddy and a mini-him, if you will, has him very excited,” Loren told PEOPLE. “The Brovarnik name gets carried on another generation!”

Loren and Alexei have come such a long way over the years, as they first crossed paths during her Birthright trip to Israel back in 2013. The Pillow Talk stars exchanged their vows twice, the first time being September 2015, and again in July 2016. They held one ceremony in the United States and another in Israel, where he used to work as a paramedic.

It won’t be long until “BabyBrov” is here!