90 Day Fiancé star Elizabeth “Liz” Woods seemingly shaded ex Ed “Big Ed” Brown following their split while making a pizza with her daughter, Ryleigh.

Liz, 31, took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 2, to share a photo of Ryleigh using a rolling pin while baking in their kitchen. Liz let her daughter get messy, as flour was all over the counter and on her face. In addition to the sweet photo, the TV personality took the opportunity to throw shade at Ed, 58, in the caption.

“A few days after filming when Little Miss & I ‘just us two’ had the house to ourselves,” she wrote alongside the photo. “We recreated our own fun pizza day — it was all smiles and laughter that even turned into a flour fight.”

Liz shared the post just two days after fans watched Ed and Liz bicker over a mess they made while making pizzas with Ryleigh during the March 31 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.

Ed became frustrated with the mother-daughter duo for not being more careful with the ingredients, while he even called Liz a “little brat” for defending herself.

Shortly after she shared the post, several of Liz’s followers took to the comments section to applaud her for leaving Ed. “So glad you trashed that tick. You ladies are better off with messy counters and full hearts!” one social media user commented. Another added, “Throw that shade, girl! You and your daughter deserve the WORLD!! I’ve been waiting for this happiness on you!”

The former couple got engaged in November 2021, though split and reconciled several times before they reportedly tied the knot in August 2023. Ed and Liz seemingly worked through their issues on season 1 of 90 Day: The Last Resort after they split during the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 tell-all.

“We didn’t communicate for two weeks,” Ed explained during the 90 Day: The Last Resort premiere in August 2023, adding that they reconnected after he underwent shoulder surgery. “She was able to be there, you know, to really take care of me.”

Courtesy of Liz Woods/Instagram

The duo decided to “start over,” though Liz admitted she was still having a hard time trusting Ed. “I’m scared that Ed will cheat on me. I’m just so used to him finding a way to push me aside,” she said in a confessional. “We keep saying this is our last breakup … We’re at a point where we need to figure out if we’re gonna have a future together.”

Despite ending the season as a couple, the pair sparked split rumors in January when Liz hinted that there was a new man in her life. Meanwhile, Ed seemingly confirmed their split just days later when he shared he “met someone new” while attending the Las Vegas for the 2024 Bigo Awards.