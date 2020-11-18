Will they make it to the altar? 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alum Larissa Dos Santos Lima revealed if she envisions herself getting married to on-again boyfriend Eric Nichols in a new Instagram Q&A on Tuesday, November 17.

The season 5 star, 34, was questioned if she would accept Eric’s proposal following their move to Colorado together. “Marriage is a big commitment. Maybe yes, I don’t know,” Larissa replied in her Stories, before explaining to another fan that it would be “too soon” to take their relationship to the next level.

Courtesy Larissa Dos Santos Lima/Instagram

A third social media user appeared to speculate there was trouble in paradise with the reality TV couple as they asked Larissa why she and Eric, 28, don’t follow each other on the platform. “I see his face every day,” the Brazil native replied with a laughing emoji, quipping it’s more than “enough” for her.

Larissa previously confirmed she and Eric are going strong again in March. “We’re happy and [that’s] what matters,” the star wrote while sharing the news. She later revealed they only split for nine weeks and were “drawn back” to each other.

The former TLC star admitted they had several heart-to-heart conversations about their future together before deciding to give their romance another try. “We talked about how we disappointed each other, and we forgave [each other]. That was the first step. The second step was admitting to one another that we still cared. The third step was discussing what we wanted to do [differently] this time around, and to not repeat past mistakes,” Larissa revealed via Instagram in July.

Courtesy of Larissa Lima/Instagram

Eric and Larissa found love at first swipe after they initially matched on the dating app Tinder. The couple went on to make their red carpet debut at her divorce party at the Crazy Horse 3 gentlemen’s club in Las Vegas, Nevada, in March 2019. The following month, Larissa and her ex Colt Johnson finalized their divorce.

In early September, Larissa finally revealed her “revenge body” after undergoing a plastic surgery transformation and she did a CamSoda show to unveil her new look. Not long after, she announced TLC fired her because of her one-time gig on the adult livestream site. However, Larissa later told fans she is “happy” to move on with her life and will be focusing on growing her brand and OnlyFans account.