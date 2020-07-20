90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Larissa Dos Santos Lima revealed she and boyfriend Eric Nichols were “drawn back” to each other following their breakup in September 2019. The TLC personality took to Instagram on Sunday, July 19, to reveal she “dated a bit” and reflected on her goals during their time apart.

“The decision for both Eric and I to get back together was not decided in one dinner together,” the Brazilian bombshell, 33, explained following their 9-week split.

“We talked about how we disappointed each other, and we forgave [each other]. That was the first step. The second step was admitting to one another that we still cared. The third step was discussing what we wanted to do [differently] this time around, and to not repeat past mistakes,” she added.

It appears absence does indeed make the heart grow fonder as she explained they started to reconcile by December 2019 — three months before they went public again in March 2020.

“Just as so many couples marry, separate, get back, separate again. For everyone, there is a unique love story,” the season 5 star explained. Larissa said she is trusting the process and enjoying how strong their connection is following their tough chapter. “I do not know the future, but I know what I want,” she wrote.

“I’m happy,” the Las Vegas resident added. “Love is not just saying beautiful words you think the other wants to hear. Love is forgiveness and loyalty. It may take time, but when you get there, the journey was worth it.”

Larissa and Eric were together for eight months before they called it quits last fall. The lovebirds first met on Tinder and made their public debut at her divorce party in March 2019. Larissa was celebrating the end of her marriage to Colt Johnson at the time, and a few months later, their divorce was finalized in April 2019.

While taking to Instagram with an update in July 2020, the brunette beauty seemingly hinted her ex-husband, 35, tried to turn Eric “against her” post-split, but was unsuccessful. “Eric has always accepted me for who I am,” she told her followers. “For the good and the bad. For my victories and challenges.”