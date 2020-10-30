Showing support. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alum Larissa Dos Santos Lima expressed her appreciation for boyfriend Eric Nichols before undergoing her latest cosmetic procedure at Smith Plastic Surgery in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Thank you for [being] here,” Larissa, 34, gushed alongside a selfie with her beau on Thursday, October 29. Eric remained by her side for as long as he could before she had Cellfina done, which “treats the primary structural cause of cellulite.”

Courtesy of Larissa Dos Santos Lima/Instagram

Larissa explained more about the process on her Instagram Stories, writing, “Cellfina is a nonsurgical treatment for reducing the appearance of cellulite dimples.” The former TLC personality continued, “It’s the only FDA-cleared minimally invasive procedure that has been clinically proven to be effective for cellulite reduction on the thighs and butt for up to three years.”

After the treatment was completed, the Brazil native shared an update with her followers to confirm she was “good” and already working toward her recovery.

Although she and Eric now live in Colorado, the couple returned to Sin City to go to the same place she had her other plastic surgery procedures done. Larissa previously had a nose job and a boob job in February, and liposuction, a tummy tuck and a fat transfer in August, all of which were done by Dr. Lane Smith.

Courtesy Larissa Dos Santos Lima/Instagram

“The reason that I did it because as you know, I have a family in Brazil, I have a boyfriend who is 28 years old and I am exposed daily on social media,” Larissa shared with Life & Style after unveiling her results in early September.

“People have haters, but the lovers, they ask you what procedures you use, what clothes that [you have] on. So, I want to look good for myself and to make money to send to Brazil and to make a living here,” the reality star further explained.

Larissa announced she was fired from TLC on September 26 because of her affiliation with CamSoda. The season 5 alum confirmed she would still be sharing life updates on social media in the wake of her exit and “continue producing content for [her] official channels on Instagram, OnlyFans and YouTube.”

In a follow-up interview, Larissa revealed she is “happy” to be paving her own path and has really been looking forward to her “new beginning.”