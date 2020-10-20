A welcome change. 90 Day Fiancé alum Larissa Dos Santos Lima is counting her blessings after being fired from TLC because of her affiliation with adult livestream site CamSoda.

The former Happily Ever After? star, 34, revealed she was anticipating her departure long before getting the call in a new interview with blogger John Yates on Monday, October 19. “I was ready and happy,” Larissa revealed about her reaction to being let go, confirming the writing “was on the wall.”

Larissa shut down speculation she needs “clout” from her television appearances and added the negative aspects of fame were really starting to get her down.

“It was affecting my mental health. It was affecting the way that I see my body,” she added. The brunette beauty noted a lot of criticism came from other women. Larissa confessed the bullying from haters was a lot to handle at times and it made her think about other ways to make money outside of the spotlight.

“I was tired [of doing] what I was doing. I was tired [of filming] for hours and they just showed two minutes. I was tired [of] being attached to my ex [Colt Johnson]. I wanted a new beginning,” she continued. Larissa claimed she was even shooting for the upcoming season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? when they fired her.

In hindsight, Larissa revealed she is more than content with having newfound freedom to post what she wants on social media. The season 5 star also said her OnlyFans account has already made her a lot of extra cash sans-stress.

The Brazilian bombshell announced she was fired from the network on September 14 after her big debut on CamSoda to show off her plastic surgery makeover. Larissa later clarified her business relationship with the site in the comments section of her Instagram post about TLC. “CamSoda is a webcam place where I did one show. I’m not working for CamSoda,” she wrote in response to one fan.

Larissa has not only left behind her reality TV career, but also her life in Las Vegas, Nevada. She now resides in Colorado with her boyfriend Eric Nichols and is looking forward to seeing what new opportunities arise.