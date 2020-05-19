Trouble in paradise? 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? star Evelin Villegas deleted all photos on her Instagram — including ones featuring her fiancé, Corey Rathgeber. Her move comes amid backlash from fans after she seemed to refuse to marry Corey even after he gave her an ultimatum.

“I deleted all my pictures cause I needed a fresh start … so many pictures and videos that meant so much to me but some people still come and destroy them with their nasty comments so I decided to delete it all and start again,” the 28-year-old explained. “I really appreciate all the love and support from all of [you] nice people but for the trolls, I say, ‘Please, if you don’t like me, stay away from my page.'”

It seems like Evelin didn’t want a place for haters to leave comments about her or her relationship with Corey, 33. On season 4 of the TLC spinoff, the Mill A, Washington native gave the Ecuardian beauty an ultimatum to get married before his tourist visa expires in six months. Since he is a United States citizen, he was only legally allowed to stay in with Evelin in her native country of Ecuador for the maximum six months before his visa expired. If he wanted to stay in the country longer legally, he would have to marry Evelin.

Evelin told Corey she felt he was “pressuring” her to get married. “I don’t want to tell you this but I’m gonna tell you this. You always are kind of in control but I want to stand up for myself a little bit here. I really do,” Corey told Evelin. “If you walk out of the wedding, I’m walking out of this relationship and I mean that.”

“I’m not going to marry you just because you are giving me an ultimatum. It’s not going to work like that with me,” she told him. “If I knew you were going to give me this ultimatum, I would’ve not even said yes to the engagement.”

In a separate scene, Evelin told her family that there were certain things she felt needed to happen first before she was ready to tie the knot. She wanted Corey to learn Spanish, become more independent and become healthier and more fit.

“I hesitate to get married because our relationship, from the start, there was a lot of miscommunication. It’s been like, when you build a house you have to make a super strong base. I think Corey and I never got a really strong base, and we’ve been just trying to build something over this really bad base. So maybe we just have to start from zero and actually build it properly,” she explained in a confessional.

When they finally reunited after Corey returned to Ecuador, they met by the beach to discuss the future of their relationship. Corey reminded Evelin they only had six months to get married so he could stay in Ecuador. “That’s a good amount of time to think about things,” Evelin told Corey. “In the semi-near future, do you see us being [married]?” he asked. “Yeah, I do see it,” she said. Corey got up and kissed Evelin and they hugged.

“I think we both love each other and we can meet in the middle of things. Hopefully,” she said in her confessional, crossing her fingers.

90 Day Fiancé: What Now? airs on TLC Mondays at 10 p.m. ET.