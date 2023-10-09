90 Day Fiance's Kelly Brown Reacts to Ex Molly Hopkins’ BF

90 Day Fiancé star Molly Hopkins has seemingly moved on with a new love interest and ex-boyfriend Kelly Brown shared his thoughts on the new romance.

In a post shared by blogger Merrypants on Sunday, October 8, the fan account alleged that Molly was in a new relationship with a married man known as the “Prison KingPin” following the end of her romance with the former NYPD detective.

“A jail bird and he’s married?” a fan wrote in the comment section, while directly mentioning Kelly’s Instagram handle. “[You] sure dodged a bullet with this girl!”

The 90 Day: The Single Life alum simply replied, “I sure did!! I’m shock.”

While Molly has yet to comment on her speculated new fling, fans are currently watching the end of Molly and Kelly’s relationship play out on 90 Day: The Last Resort. The pair hit a breaking point after speaking to a therapist and realized they weren’t “on the same page” about what they wanted in a relationship.

“I’m in the prime of my career and there’s things that I wanna do. Kelly’s plan was totally different,” Molly explained during the October 2 episode. “I had to go to work and you said to me, ‘It’s not my fault you chose this career.’”

Meanwhile, Kelly added, “You cannot expect me to come down, drop everything, everything is about you. But you didn’t even validate our relationship to people. It was all about you. Did you not state to me, ‘I’mma boss, I’mma do what I gotta do.’”

Following the episode’s airing, Kelly took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes footage from filming. In reply to a fan, he seemingly alluded that his ex rekindled their romance for “a camera opportunity.”

“Why can’t people see she used me for a storyline,” he wrote. In another response from a fan who “wanted them to make it,” the New York native added, “I don’t deal with cheaters and liars.”

Fans were first introduced to Molly and Kelly’s relationship on season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life in 2021, following the LiviRae Lingerie owner’s messy divorce from ex Luis Mendez. At the time, she explained that she was instantly smitten with Kelly after he reached out via her social media DMs. The pair quickly began a long-distance romance, with plans for Kelly to move to Molly’s home state of Georgia.

The TLC personalities faced obstacles in their relationship — including Kelly’s struggle to get along with Molly’s two daughters Olivia and Kensley — and In Touch confirmed in February that the pair split in November 2022.