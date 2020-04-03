Another trip around the sun! 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alum Karine Staehle sweetly sang “Happy Birthday” to her husband, Paul Staehle, while celebrating with their son, Pierre, on Thursday, April 2. The TLC star shared the video to his Instagram Stories, revealing they rang in the special occasion with a low-key soiree.

In the clip, the TV personality was all smiles while getting serenaded by his wife. Paul, now 37, was standing behind a table full of tasty treats, including a cake with a candle on it.

Courtesy of Karine Staehle/Instagram

Just last week, the dynamic duo celebrated their son’s first birthday. “I cannot believe one year has already gone by. You have been such a beautiful blessing in all our lives,” the doting daddy gushed. “You will be loved and cherished forever and always.”

Luckily for fans, it looks like we’ll be seeing more of them very soon. Paul confirmed they won’t be appearing on the new five-episode spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, however they have been working on a self-produced project they will be publishing in the near future.

The couple has seemingly made strides in their relationship following their dispute in November 2019. He previously claimed their marriage was on the rocks. “Karine iniciou o processo de divórcio em Manaus,” Paul captioned his message, written in Portuguese. It translates to “Karine started the divorce proceedings in Manaus” — the capital of Brazil.

Courtesy of Paul Staehle/ Instagram

Around that time, the pair also celebrated a big milestone in their romance. “Happy two-year anniversary @staehlekarine and our never ending rollercoaster of a journey,” he wrote alongside a photo of Karine on their wedding day.

Karine and Paul welcomed their son in Manaus and Pierre was 6.9 pounds and 19.7 inches. “I’m very happy, very excited,” he told UsWeekly after the arrival of their rainbow baby. “I’m also very nervous and want to do everything the best that I can and do everything right. Everyone keeps asking how it feels to be a dad. Anyone can make a baby, but going through the day-to-day process of being a father is going to be a new experience.”

We’re glad to see they are doing well!