Family photo op! 90 Day Fiancé star Kalani Faagata shared a sweet photo with her boyfriend, Dallas Nuez, and her two sons, whom she shares with estranged husband Asuelu Pulaa.

Shared on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, November 14, the photo showed Kalani, 35, and Dallas, 28, standing on a balcony overlooking a beach with Kalani’s sons, Oliver, 5, and Kennedy, 4, posing in front of them. While Oliver and Kennedy’s huge smiles were visible, Kalani chose to cover her and Dallas’ faces with a giant emoji of two people leaning in for a kiss.

“You’ll get a full pic someday, not today,” Kalani wrote over the image, adding a laughing emoji and hearts and tagging Dallas.

90 Day Fiancé fans first heard of Dallas on 90 Day: The Last Resort, which premiered in August and saw five of the franchise’s couples attempt to save their relationships with therapy. Kalani and Asuelu, 28, were there to deal with infidelity issues. During the premiere, Kalani revealed that her husband had cheated on her during a fall 2022 trip to his native Samoa. While on a FaceTime call at the time, she noticed his white tongue, which is typically a sign of an oral yeast infection known as thrush, and learned that Asuelu had accepted oral sex from a woman at a bar.

Though Kalani wanted to end the relationship, Asuelu instead offered her a hall pass to kiss someone else. Enter Dallas, whose encounter with Kalani escalated from a kiss to oral sex and then actual sex. Kalani also developed feelings for her hall pass and stayed in contact with him during the couples’ therapy retreat. She even spent a night with Dallas behind Asuelu’s back after she caught Asuelu suspiciously deleting text messages.

Kalani Faagata/Instagram

It was also revealed on the show that Asuelu had cheated on Kalani a total of 12 times throughout their marriage, including during her pregnancies. She was fed up with the infidelity and had stronger feelings for Dallas, so she ultimately decided to end her marriage, as seen on The Last Resort finale. Kalani and Asuelu committed to being friends and coparents before they parted ways.

While their relationship drama unfolded on the show, Kalani dropped hints online that she was still dating Dallas, namely an August selfie that appeared to include half of her boyfriend’s face. Then, once The Last Resort ended, Kalani finally confirmed her ongoing romance with Dallas via a photo of him from behind as he emerged from a body of water.

“I waited a year for this,” she wrote before tagging his Instagram account on her Stories on October 31.

Dallas has also broken his silence about his relationship with Kalani. During a Q&A session on his Stories on November 3, the California security guard revealed that she makes him “very happy.” He also said that it’s “nice” to have their romance out in the open now because ​​he loves “bragging about her.”

It seems Dallas is getting along well with Kalani’s kids, too. On November 1, he shared a video on his Stories of Kennedy outside. Kalani could be heard off-camera saying, “Dallas said, ‘I Love you,’” which prompted the boy to respond, “I love you, too,” as he walked up and kissed the camera.