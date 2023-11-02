90 Day Fiancé stars Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa’s son Kennedy is clearly fond of her boyfriend, Dallas Nuez.

Dallas, 28, took to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, November 1, to share a video of him and Kalani, 35, spending time with Kennedy, 4, outside. “Dallas said, ‘I love you,’” Kalani was heard saying off camera. Kennedy then walked toward the couple and said, “I love you, too.”

The adorable clip concluded with Kennedy kissing the camera.

Fans first learned about Kalani and Dallas’ romance when she and Asuelu, 28, tried to work through their marital issues during season 1 of 90 Day: The Last Resort.

During the August 14 episode, Kalani – who also shares son Oliver, 5, with Asuelu – explained that her husband cheated on her and accepted oral sex from another woman during a trip to Samoa in 2022. After Kalani learned he had been unfaithful, Asuelu suggested she have a “hall pass” to kiss someone else. After she kissed Dallas, their physical relationship escalated to sex and they developed feelings for each other.

“I never meant to stay in touch with this guy, but I’m also not the type of person that can sleep with someone and just forget about it,” Kalani admitted in a confessional. “I’m torn because I really want to make my marriage work with Asuelu but I also can’t seem to bring myself to forgive him.”

While Kalani was initially determined to fix her relationship with Asuelu, the couple wasn’t able to save their marriage and Dallas professed his feelings when he flew to visit Kalani during an October episode of the show.

During the Monday, October 30, episode, Kalani revealed she wanted a divorce from Asuelu and insisted that it happen “right away.”

“The sooner we get divorced, the better for the kids. There’s just nothing more that can be done. Like, I’ve given up,” the TLC personality said about Asuelu, whom she married in 2018. “I just hope that he can deal with everything and move forward with all of us.”

One day after the season finale, Kalani confirmed she’s still dating Dallas when she shared a photo of him in the ocean via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, October 31. “I waited a year for this,” she captioned the snapshot, which included the crying-laughing emoji, an emoji sticking its tongue out and a pink heart emoji.

Courtesy of Dallas Nuez/Instagram

Shortly after Kalani made their romance Instagram official, Asuelu broke his silence by sharing his own post on Wednesday, November 1. “What’s up everybody?” he asked his Instagram followers after laughing. “Beautiful Wednesday. Bless bless bless.”

Asuleu was seemingly in good spirits as he sang an upbeat Samoan song while driving a golf cart in a following video.

While Kalani hasn’t shared a photo of Dallas’ face with her followers yet, he did reveal what he looks like while sharing a selfie with a friend and three kids via his Instagram Stories on October 31. “Happy KeKe Day, Uso! I know I said I got you on Matiki’s last time, but I got you next time I’m in fr,” he captioned the photo. “Appreciate ya Use for always bringing me back to life.”

However, Dallas did not reveal how he knows the people in the photo.