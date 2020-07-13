’90 Day Fiance’ Star Kalani’s Dad Is ‘Fed Up’ With Asuelu’s Behavior: He Needs to Be ‘Set Straight’

Don’t mess with his daughter! The feud between Kalani Faagata’s father, Low, and husband, Asuelu Pulaa, heated up during the Sunday, July 12, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? The TLC couple was heading to California to celebrate their son Oliver’s birthday when the animosity between them led to a showdown.

In her confessional, Kalani, 31, addressed how they got into a big fight on the road while talking about their responsibilities with the kids. When the TV personality said she had been the one up all night with their sons, he called her a “lying bitch” and went even further by saying her voice was “f–king annoying.”

That’s when Kalani’s mom chimed in and told him to show her some respect. “I don’t like the way you are talking to my daughter,” she said in the car.

Courtesy of Kalani Faagata/Instagram

Upon their arrival, the Washington native went to talk to Asuelu, 24, to “diffuse” the situation, but he shockingly “grabbed his s–t” and walked out the door. Later on, at the dining table, Kalani’s mom said he didn’t return until much later.

The night prior, Kalani reached out to him multiple times “to see where he was and he sent three false locations,” which ticked her off even more. “I don’t want Oliver to be punished for your actions,” she fired back at the time.

This revelation surprised her father, who knew nothing about their tense dispute up until that point. Kalani’s dad said he would do his “best” to keep “his cool,” but what he really wanted to do was “set him straight.”

Kalani’s sister, Kolini, also noticed the tension between the couple could be cut with a knife. “I love when my sister comes to visit me,” Kalani’s sibling said, before pointing out the drama. “She has a husband that sucks the life out of her.”

When the celebrations for Oliver began, Asuelu initially stayed in his room. “He’s here and choosing not to be around,” Kalani said about her husband when her friend Izzy asked where he was. The reality star’s pal said it was “strange,” but she wasn’t trying to judge because there are “two sides to every story.”

Courtesy of Kalani Faagata/Instagram

Asuelu did ultimately come out of the room after Low told Asuelu to “put [their] problems aside” for Oliver’s birthday, but some of her loved ones felt it was a little too late.

“I promised my daughter and my wife that I wasn’t going to make a scene, but the next time there won’t be no more talking. It will be just straight ass-whooping,” Kalani’s dad declared in his confessional.

As the night came to a close, Kalani spoke to Asuelu and it was clear she was hoping for an apology, but never got one. She said he always “sweeps stuff under the rug” and it’s becoming a serious issue in their relationship.

Courtesy Kalani/Instagram; YouTube; Courtesy Asuelu/Instagram

Low later confronted him about not apologizing to Kalani, and Asuelu said he didn’t “know how to” and the remark definitely rubbed her father the wrong way.

We’ll have to see how this unfolds next week!

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After airs on TLC on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.