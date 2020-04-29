The man of her dreams! Rachel Walters (née Bear) reveals how much she misses her husband, Jon Walters, in a sweet message on Instagram shortly after the couple’s appearance on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? The TLC personality shared a new photo showing off both of their weddings rings with her hand draped over his.

“I love you, Jon,” the mother of two, 35, wrote in her heartfelt caption, confirming they are still going strong. Rachel currently resides in Albuquerque, New Mexico, while Jon, 36, lives in Weston-super-Mare, England.

Courtesy of Rachel Walters/Instagram

On the update episode filmed in January, Rachel and her daughter Lucy hop on a flight to London to go see Jon. Upon their arrival, the duo decides to link up at “the first place they ever met” — Paddington Station. “It’s been 210 days since I’ve seen Rachel and Lucy,” he said with a big smile on his face. “I can’t wait because I want to see my family.”

It was a bittersweet time for the couple because after seven years at the same job, Rachel was unexpectedly let go just days before her flight was scheduled to take off. This is especially unfortunate, as she worries how this will impact their visa process.

Until he secures a job in the United States, she would need a way to financially support Jon or it would be an automatic denial of his application. The couple previously raised the $11,000 needed to submit the paperwork before Rachel was let go.

Instagram

Despite the hardships along the way, both of them are determined to do whatever it takes so they can be together. “Waking up with Jon next to me is always such a reminder of why we are trying so hard to be together. I want it every day for the rest of my life,” she said.

The pair also talked about their thoughts on having kids, revealing they would consider it in the future.

When asked about their loss of income on social media, the duo confirmed they are staying optimistic during this uncertain time. “We went straight from filming into quarantine,” they wrote. “Things are hard for a lot of people right now. But it will pass.”