The fallout isn’t over. 90 Day Fiancé star Jihoon Lee said he misses son Taeyang so much while accusing ex Deavan Clegg’s new boyfriend, Topher Park, of “pretending” to be the infant’s “father” and his wife’s “husband.”

The Other Way personality, 29, issued a lengthy statement pouring out his heart on Tuesday, September 29, adding he and Clegg, 23, are still married “on paper.”

Courtesy Jihoon Lee/Instagram

“Deavan had a new man, even though we were still married, and this hurt very badly,” he wrote on Instagram Stories to share his side of the story amid their divorce. “I thought Deavan had left me because I was a nobody. So, I invested in myself because I wanted to make myself a better person.” The South Korea resident said it’s nearly impossible for him to put on a facade that he is OK.

“It is so hard that I eat one meal a day. But, in order to meet Taeyang later, I want to live only on the positive side and think about seeing him,” the reality star continued. Lee claimed a series of events led up to their split, including that Clegg alleged he abused her daughter, Drascilla, and “demanded a breakup.”

“A month later, another man was imitating Taeyang’s father,” he claimed. “I have tried to be the mature one, and not bring this to social media or have part in any of the drama … However, now it’s becoming such a sickening issue, and hurting me in such a toxic way and I’m trying to heal and be a better person.”

On the other hand, Park never said he was trying to replace Lee as Taeyang’s father amid his romance with Clegg.

Lee took to social media on August 22 to announce he and his wife had split after Clegg confirmed she was back in the United States. The mom of two later defended herself for “moving on” with her life after sharing photos of Park and Taeyang wearing matching outfits during their trip to Wrightwood, California.

Courtesy of @hyu.nw/Instagram

At the time, Clegg told fans they don’t know half of “what happened behind closed doors” in an Instagram comment on September 3.

“I’m sick of being attacked and blamed and being told I’m [a] horrible person and I took my son away. My daughter is healing and I’m healing. Something bad happened that can never be forgiven. I’m done. I’m sick of the lies. I’m sick of pretending it’s OK. I’m done,” she continued.

Due to the child abuse allegations against Lee and his parents, the exes will not be appearing on the upcoming season 2 tell-all, In Touch can confirm. “It was a mutual decision,” an insider told In Touch.

Lee claimed the allegations against him and his family are not true in his September 29 statement, noting he felt compelled to take a stand against the “lies” being spread about them. “There are no circumstances, evidence or reasons for that,” he added. “It’s social media and the world making up falsehoods.”