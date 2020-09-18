Going strong! 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Deavan Clegg shared a new PDA-filled photo of her and boyfriend Christopher “Topher” Park along with lyrics from G-Eazy and Halsey’s hit track “Him and I” on Thursday, September 17.

“He’s out his head / I’m out my mind / We got that love, the crazy kind / I am his and he is mine,” the song played in her Instagram Stories clip, showing her swooning over her new man. Deavan, 23, and Topher smiled as they adoringly stared into each other’s eyes.

Courtesy Deavan Clegg/Instagram

Less than a week ago, the new couple made their relationship Instagram official in a set of steamy photos following her split from estranged husband Jihoon Lee. The portraits of the duo seemed to be captured in Deavan’s new apartment.

In August, a source told In Touch she had moved on romantically, days after her ex had announced they called it quits following months of speculation and TV drama.

“So I can’t tell everything because the show [is] not finished. They will be happy and I need to be happy. Just, I will live my own life,” he said in a candid Instagram Live. “If you lost [a] lover, boy [or] girl. So sad, but you can start again.”

“We are living our own life, that’s our future,” the South Korea resident continued. “So just keep watching. Just keep [supporting] [me] getting [a] better life and please pray for Deavan and Taeyang, [for] their family life.”

In regards to their coparenting situation, “[Deavan] said every summertime, she [will] go back to Korea with Taeyang,” he shared. “She promised, so we can see Taeyang.”

Courtesy Deavan Clegg/Instagram; Courtesy of @hyu.nw/Instagram

Deavan later faced backlash after sharing a photo of her L.A.-based actor beau and son Taeyang clad in matching outfits during their outing in Wrightwood, California.

“I’m just going to say something … I’m blocked on social media, my number is blocked. I’ve reached out, sent photos of my son with no replies. I’ve tried and offered to come to Korea,” she wrote in response to critics in a now-deleted message. “I’m sick of being blamed when I’m the one trying to coparent.”

After hearing about her frustrations, Jihoon, 29, explained his side of the story. “I don’t want to get involved in their lives. So I blocked them all. So extreme. But that’s how I organize my mind-set,” the season 2 star shared with his followers. “I will never forget my son and love him forever. Every time I try to be comfortable, I keep seeing things. I want to be comfortable now.”