Not only did 90 Day Fiancé star Jasmine Pineda receive butt implants before arriving in the United States to be with fiancé Gino Palazzolo, but she also revealed she underwent vaginal cosmetic surgery.

After Jasmine, 36, surprised Gino, 53, with nurse lingerie during the Sunday, October 22 episode of the series, she revealed she underwent a hymen reconstruction. Jasmine acknowledged the procedure didn’t lead to the results she was “hoping for,” but in a later scene, the Panama native also dropped the bomb that she used the $10,000 Gino gave her for a wedding dress to buy butt implants instead.

Jasmine’s cosmetic procedures are no shock to TLC fans, as the mom of one previously talked about wanting to be “a virgin again” in an effort to cure her and Gino’s problems in the bedroom.

“I have a super high sexual drive and when he come to Panama the first time, our sex was so good. But he has visited me other times since then and he barely wants to have sex anymore,” she explained during a June 2023 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. “I’m like super horny, waiting naked and his thing it’s like … dead.”

While Gino and Jasmine clearly have their issues, finances have historically played a major role in their relationship. In the past, Jasmine accused the automotive engineer of being cheap, while Gino’s family and friends were convinced the former educator was using him for her personal gain.

After Jasmine’s K-1 fiancé visa was approved, the auto engineer made the decision to make her a “priority” and leave his job for “more than a year” to help her get acclimated to her new home in the States. However, prior to Jasmine’s arrival, Gino worried about how she would take the news as he felt she had become “spoiled” and worried about the “taste of reality” she’d feel once in Michigan.

“I’m a little worried about telling Jasmine that I quit my job because Jasmine likes to live the luxury good life,” he explained during the October 8 episode. “And if I don’t have any income or money, oh my God, Jasmine’s going to kill me.”

Jasmine and Gino made their debut in the franchise on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in December 2022. After initially connecting online, Gino traveled to Jasmine’s native of Panama to meet her in person for the first time. The TLC personalities continued to document their romance on season 6 of the spinoff until Jasmine’s K-1 visa to go to the United States was finally approved.