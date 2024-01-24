90 Day Fiancé star Jasmine Pineda is celebrating her man! The Panama native shared a rare birthday shoutout dedicated to Gino Palazzolo on his 54th birthday.

“Happy Birthday to the guy of infinite hats,” Jasmine, 36, shared alongside a selfie with her now-husband, 54, on Wednesday, January 24. “The one and only Mr. Gino.”

In another slide, the 90 Day Fiancé alum added, “Today is your special day. I hope you’re surrounded by the people you love the most and that your heart is full of joy.”

Gino and Jasmine’s road to the altar is currently playing out on season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé, which premiered on TLC in October 2023. Up until now, the mom of two has not featured the Michigan native as often on her social media profiles as previous seasons, wiping her profile clean of Gino apart from their promotional shots from the franchise.

Underneath her last upload, which was on Tuesday, January 23, fans questioned Jasmine’s relationship status with Gino after fans noticed he wasn’t spotted in any recent photos.

“Did I miss something? Where’s Gino? He’s never in any pictures,” one TLC viewer wrote. Meanwhile, another added, “OMG I think they might have broken up.”

Jasmine and Gino first made their debut to the franchise on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in December 2021 after initially sparking their connection online. While the pair hit it off during their first in person meeting, Jasmine and Gino faced multiple ups and downs — including sugar babies and a nude photo scandal. Despite the drama, the pair got engaged, filed for the K-1 visa and Jasmine moved to Gino’s home state of Michigan.

However, their fights only continued once they were living on the same continent as the international duo butted heads over finances and Jasmine accused Gino’s family of “attacking” her during their first meeting.

“I’m not shocked that they’re being nice to me, because the way I picture it is like when an animal is trying to attract their prey,” the former educator explained during the November 12, 2023 episode. “They’re trying to be like, look friendly and all that. And they’re just waiting for the moment to attack.”

The issues only continued to escalate once Jasmine told Gino that she didn’t want his family present during their wedding.

The pair seemingly worked it out as In Touch exclusively confirmed that Gino and Jasmine made it down the aisle in June 2023, according to a Wayne County Michigan clerk.